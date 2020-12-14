 

Vaisala Corporation Managers’ Transactions - Kaarina Muurinen

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 08:30  |  34   |   |   

Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
December 14, 2020 at 9.30 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions - Kaarina Muurinen

Vaisala Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Muurinen, Kaarina
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20201214084125_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,434 Unit price: 37.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,434 Volume weighted average price: 37.3 EUR


More information
Katriina Vainio, Group General Counsel
Tel. +358 40 079 0212
Vaisala Corporation

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,850 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup



Vaisala Oy Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vaisala Corporation Managers’ Transactions - Kaarina Muurinen Vaisala CorporationManagers’ TransactionsDecember 14, 2020 at 9.30 a.m. (EET) Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions - Kaarina Muurinen Vaisala Oyj - Managers' Transactions____________________________________________ Person subject to the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
TCR² Announces RECIST Response in Ovarian Cancer from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of TC-210 in ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
SAFR from RealNetworks and EPM Joint Touchless Access Control Solution is Implemented by UAE ...
SELLAS Announces Pricing of $16.2 Million Registered Direct Offering
ABO-GROUP acquires French engineering firm GEO+ Environnement.
CHOICE-01 Phase III Study of Toripalimab at the Interim Analysis Met Pre-Specified Primary Endpoint ...
Millrock Provides Year-End Operations Update, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions - Kaarina Muurinen