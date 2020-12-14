EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 14 December 2020 at 9:45 am

Efecte Plc: Share subscriptions with options

A total of 44,433 shares of Efecte Plc have been subscribed for with 2015 stock options. The shares have been registered into the trade register on 14 December 2020, as of which date the new shares will carry equal shareholder rights with the company’s existing shares. Public trading begins on Nasdaq First North Growth marketplace operated by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as of 15 December 2020 together with the existing shares.

The entire subscription price of 60,118.30 euro will be recorded in the reserve of invested non-restricted equity, and the company’s share capital remains unchanged. The shares have no nominal value.