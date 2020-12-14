Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Sale of 218,012,500 PetroTal Shares for GBP21.67 Million

On December 11, 2020, Remus Horizons PCC Limited (the “Acquiror” ) entered into a private agreement with Gran Tierra Resources Ltd. ( “GTRL” ), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gran Tierra, providing for the purchase by the Acquiror of 218,012,500 common shares (the “PetroTal Shares” ) of PetroTal Corp. (the “Issuer” ) (the “Purchased Shares” ) at a price of GBP0.099385 per Purchased Share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately GBP21,667,172.00. Completion of the transaction is expected to occur on or about December 18, 2020, subject to a number of conditions being satisfied or waived by one or both of GTRL and the Acquiror.

) entered into a private agreement with Gran Tierra Resources Ltd. ( ), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gran Tierra, providing for the purchase by the Acquiror of 218,012,500 common shares (the ) of PetroTal Corp. (the ) (the ) at a price of GBP0.099385 per Purchased Share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately GBP21,667,172.00. Completion of the transaction is expected to occur on or about December 18, 2020, subject to a number of conditions being satisfied or waived by one or both of GTRL and the Acquiror. The Purchased Shares represent approximately 26.7% of the issued and outstanding PetroTal Shares as of December 11, 2020. GTRL currently owns 246,100,000 PetroTal Shares, representing approximately 30.15% of the issued and outstanding PetroTal Shares as of December 11, 2020. Upon the closing of the transaction, GTRL will own 28,087,500 PetroTal Shares, representing approximately 3.44% of the issued and outstanding PetroTal Shares as of December 11, 2020. The remaining 28,087,500 PetroTal Shares are subject to escrow pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange escrow requirements imposed in connection with the Issuer’s reverse take-over transaction completed in December 2017.

For additional information, refer to “Early Warning Disclosure” in this press release.



Message to Shareholders

Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra, commented: “As part of our ongoing commitment to a disciplined financial strategy, with a focus on balance sheet protection and long-term value preservation, we decided to sell the majority of our PetroTal shares.

Manolo Zuniga and the entire team at PetroTal have done an excellent job developing the Bretana oil field in Peru and navigating through these very challenging and volatile times in the industry. With a strong board and executive management team in place, PetroTal is positioned to add value for many years to come.”

Early Warning Disclosure

The following disclosure is provided pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report regarding GTRL’s disposition of the Purchased Shares.