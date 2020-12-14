MIG Fonds invests in German Bionic Systems

German Bionic, a robotics specialist for industrial exoskeletons, raises US $20 million in a Series A round from international VC investors

MIG Fonds' 5th new investment in 2020 following wealthpilot, Temedica, Neracare and Innatera

Munich, 14 December 2020

MIG AG, a leading German venture capital investor, today announced that its MIG Fonds 8 und 16 has invested in GBS German Bionic Systems GmbH, Augsburg, Germany, in a Series A financing. Both participating MIG Funds are each investing €2 million in the US $20 round, a total €4 million (US $4.8 million) from MIG. Besides MIG Fonds, Samsung Catalyst, Storm Ventures, Benhamou Global Ventures and IT Farm are co-investors in the Series A financing.

German Bionic is a robotics specialist and has successfully established itself in the German-speaking countries and Japan with its intelligent Cray X power suit. The company was founded in 2017 and has established sites in Augsburg and Berlin, Germany, and Tokyo, Japan. With the now completed Series A financing, German Bionic will further advance its international expansion.

German Bionic's Cray X is the world's first connected exoskeleton that actively supports manual work and lifting movements and prevents incorrect posture in industrial workers. In connection with the Smart Factory, German Bionic creates the intelligent link between people and machines in logistics and the intralogistics processes. Cray X has been proven to protect the health of the workforce, reduce the risk of accidents and significantly increase their productivity and efficiency. The global market volume for exoskeletons is estimated to be over US $20 billion by 2030, according to leading analysts.