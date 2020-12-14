 

The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January 4, 2021 Behind Closed Doors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 08:54  |  63   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

IMPORTANT NOTICE

By reading this communication, you agree to be bound by the following limitations and qualifications:

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer or invitation to exchange or sell or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, or an invitation to exchange, purchase or subscribe for, any securities, any part of the business or assets described herein, or any other interests or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. This communication should not be construed in any manner as a recommendation to any reader of this document.

This communication is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14th 2017.

An offer of securities in the United States pursuant to a business combination transaction will only be made, as may be required, through a prospectus which is part of an effective registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A registration statement on Form F-4 was filed with the SEC in connection with the combination of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) and Peugeot S.A. (“PSA”) through a cross-border merger and was declared effective by the SEC on November 20, 2020, and the prospectus was mailed to the holders of PSA ordinary shares (other than holders of PSA ordinary shares who are non-U.S. persons (as defined in the applicable rules of the SEC)) on or about November 23, 2020. Shareholders of PSA and FCA who are U.S. persons or are located in the United States are advised to read the registration statement because it contains important information relating to the proposed transaction. You may obtain free copies of all documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction, documents incorporated by reference, and FCA’s SEC filings at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

