 

Rackspace Technology migrates the British Heart Foundation's online gift shop to VMware

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), the multicloud solutions provider, has extended its work with the British Heart Foundation to provide support to its online gift shop ahead of Christmas.

The global pandemic has severely hampered fundraising and retail sales for many charities including the British Heart Foundation (BHF). The BHF has seen a 50% downturn in income this year, forcing it to cut its annual investment in vital heart research by £50m.

Its e-commerce sales are a crucial source of income for the charity, particularly in the run up to Christmas.

Rackspace Applications Services managed the entire migration — from planning to execution. It was a lift and shift migration to VMware environment which took place in just six weeks, two weeks ahead of schedule.

Nicquel Jackson, Technology Project Manager at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Rackspace Technology was one of the first names we considered for this project because we have a long-standing relationship and were sure it had the capabilities to help.

“The key element of this project was the timescales because we had a specific deadline to meet. Rackspace Technology was conscious of those timescales and anything that could potentially delay us, meaning we were able to deliver the project ahead of schedule. This piece of work has supported our online shop to continue raising vital funds for heart research.”

Simon Bennett, CTO, EMEA at Rackspace Technology said: “Our multicloud expertise is valued by our customers as we are able to support with a plethora of cloud challenges. We’re proud to be able to support a worthy organisation like the British Heart Foundation, to ensure its online gift shop continues to drive as many sales as possible to help it continue to achieve its goal to end heartbreak forever.”

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

About BHF retail

  • Each year, British Heart Foundation (BHF) shops raise millions to help the BHF fund life-saving research into all heart diseases, stroke, vascular dementia and diabetes.   
  • The BHF has around 730 shops across England, Scotland and Wales including 540 Standard shops and over 180 Home stores, selling up to 85,000 items every day.    
  • Each year, the BHF eBay shop sells around 150,000 high value and unusual items to raise funds for heart and circulatory diseases.   
  • The BHF is fortunate to have over 17,000 volunteer opportunities in its shops. Nearly a quarter of employed retail positions are filled by those who have previously volunteered for the BHF.   
  • To find your local shop visit bhf.org.uk/shop.    
  • With donations from the public, the BHF funds ground-breaking research that will get us closer than ever to a world free from the fear of heart and circulatory diseases. A world where broken hearts are mended, where millions more people survive a heart attack, where the number of people dying from or disabled by a stroke is slashed in half. A world where people affected by heart and circulatory diseases get the support they need. And a world of cures and treatments we can’t even imagine today. We are backing the best ideas, the brightest minds and the biggest ambitions — because that’s how we’ll beat heartbreak forever.  

Media Contact
Devika Mistry
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
devika.mistry@rackspace.co.uk


