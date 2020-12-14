 

SpareBank 1 SMN. Mandatory notification of trade – SpareBank 1 SMN’s savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 8 and 9 December 2020 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 94.87 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

After allocation the bank owns 695 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows: 

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik 64 1,882
Rolf Jarle Brøske 64 10,205
Tomm Bøyesen 64 6,244
Kjell Fordal 64 246,304
Vegard Helland 64 35,194
Kjersti Hønstad 64 4,906
Jan-Frode Janson 64 40,281
Unni Larsen 64 1,231
Inge Lindseth 64 8,905
Oddny Lysberg 64 1,842
Nelly Maske 64 21,135
Ola Neråsen 64 42,756
Arne Nypan 64 26,690
Margrethe L. Resellmo 17 504
Berit Rustad 64 3,967
Camilla Stang 17 504
Christina Straub 17 758
Hans Tronstad 64 1,887

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 11 December 2020
                                                                                                    
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Disclaimer

