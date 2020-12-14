 

CasinGroup release of the Lender Presentation - Update

The Group has released an update of its lender presentation, in English, on its website. It is available following this link:

https://www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/2020-12-14-Len ...

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Lionel Benchimol – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department
Stéphanie Abadie – sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 78 – directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis – +33 (0)1 53 70 74 84 – kallouis@image7.fr
Franck Pasquier – +33 (0)6 73 62 57 99 - fpasquier@image7.fr

 

Disclaimer

 

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Casino Guichard-Perrachon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Disclaimer

