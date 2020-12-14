 

Share buy-back Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 08:52  |  25   |   |   

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 43/2020 – 14 DECEMBER 2020

On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
Shares 		Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 91.301 665,34 60.745.902,48
7 December 2020 6.943 656,59 4.558.680,07
8 December 2020 7.000 661,22 4.628.509,20
9 December 2020 6.991 666,08 4.656.531,72
10 December 2020 7.960 671,14 5.342.291,12
11 December 2020 5.116 663,50 3.394.447,07
Accumulated under the program 125.311 664,96 83.326.361,66

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 607,806 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com

 

 

 

Attachments




Royal UNIBREW Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Share buy-back Program COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 43/2020 – 14 DECEMBER 2020 On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
TCR² Announces RECIST Response in Ovarian Cancer from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of TC-210 in ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
SAFR from RealNetworks and EPM Joint Touchless Access Control Solution is Implemented by UAE ...
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Sale of 218,012,500 PetroTal Shares for GBP21.67 Million
SELLAS Announces Pricing of $16.2 Million Registered Direct Offering
ABO-GROUP acquires French engineering firm GEO+ Environnement.
CHOICE-01 Phase III Study of Toripalimab at the Interim Analysis Met Pre-Specified Primary Endpoint ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Share buy-back Program
30.11.20
Share buy-back Program
23.11.20
Share buy-back Program
17.11.20
Financial Calendar 2021
17.11.20
Share buy-back Program of DKK 200 million to be initiated
17.11.20
Q3 2020 Trading Statement
16.11.20
Share buy-back Program completed