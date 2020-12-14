COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 43/2020 – 14 DECEMBER 2020

On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 91.301 665,34 60.745.902,48 7 December 2020 6.943 656,59 4.558.680,07 8 December 2020 7.000 661,22 4.628.509,20 9 December 2020 6.991 666,08 4.656.531,72 10 December 2020 7.960 671,14 5.342.291,12 11 December 2020 5.116 663,50 3.394.447,07 Accumulated under the program 125.311 664,96 83.326.361,66

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 607,806 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

