 

Vivendi Enters Into Exclusive Negotiations to Acquire Prisma Media

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) announced today that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Gruner + Jahr/Bertelsmann to acquire 100% of Prisma Media.

This acquisition would perfectly fit with Vivendi’s strategy as a leading media, content and communications group, complementing the scope of its existing activities. It would also offer interesting opportunities for cooperation within the Group and development of the high-quality Prisma Media publications.

According to applicable regulation, the contemplated acquisition remains subject to the information and consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies, and to the finalization of legal documentation.

Prisma Media is France’s number one press publishing group, in print and digital, with 20 key leading magazine brands, from Femme Actuelle to GEO, as well as Capital, Gala and Télé-Loisirs. More than 42 million French people are exposed every month to one of the group’s brands, whether browsing through a magazine, surfing on the Web or on a mobile device.

Prisma Media is a subsidiary of Gruner + Jahr, part of the Bertelsmann group.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

