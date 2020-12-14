Vivendi Enters Into Exclusive Negotiations to Acquire Prisma Media

This acquisition would perfectly fit with Vivendi’s strategy as a leading media, content and communications group, complementing the scope of its existing activities. It would also offer interesting opportunities for cooperation within the Group and development of the high-quality Prisma Media publications.

According to applicable regulation, the contemplated acquisition remains subject to the information and consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies, and to the finalization of legal documentation.

Prisma Media is France’s number one press publishing group, in print and digital, with 20 key leading magazine brands, from Femme Actuelle to GEO, as well as Capital, Gala and Télé-Loisirs. More than 42 million French people are exposed every month to one of the group’s brands, whether browsing through a magazine, surfing on the Web or on a mobile device.

Prisma Media is a subsidiary of Gruner + Jahr, part of the Bertelsmann group.

