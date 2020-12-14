Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, is going all-in on AWS, moving all of its IT infrastructure to the world’s leading cloud to reduce costs, enhance performance, and become a more agile company in the cloud. Star Alliance is working with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) – an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner – to migrate all of its data, platforms, and business-critical applications to AWS and close its data centers, which will reduce its infrastructure total cost of ownership by 25%. The airline alliance is using AWS’s unmatched capabilities, including analytics, security, managed databases, storage, and machine learning, to provide its 26 member airlines with real-time insights that will help improve the global travel experience for their passengers, even with the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005174/en/