Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, is going all-in on AWS, moving all of its IT infrastructure to the world’s leading cloud to reduce costs, enhance performance, and become a more agile company in the cloud. Star Alliance is working with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) – an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner – to migrate all of its data, platforms, and business-critical applications to AWS and close its data centers, which will reduce its infrastructure total cost of ownership by 25%. The airline alliance is using AWS’s unmatched capabilities, including analytics, security, managed databases, storage, and machine learning, to provide its 26 member airlines with real-time insights that will help improve the global travel experience for their passengers, even with the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
By migrating to AWS, Star Alliance has gained the agility to immediately optimize its existing infrastructure use and costs to meet the changing demands around worldwide air travel, especially in response to COVID-19. When quarantine orders and travel restrictions went into effect, the company instantly reduced its infrastructure footprint and spend by 30%, scaling down its use of AWS rather than paying for excess on-premises capacity. By running on AWS, Star Alliance is setting itself up for the future when global travel restrictions begin to ease and customers resume flying regularly. The organization is now able to introduce applications in half the time, leveraging Amazon Elastic Container Service with AWS Fargate (a serverless compute engine for containers that makes it easy to build applications) to power services that make travel easier and safer for passengers. For instance, Star Alliance created a baggage tracking application that uses Amazon Aurora (AWS’s relational database built for the cloud) to process data from multiple airline baggage systems, delivering operational dashboards and centralized reporting so that airline customer service agents can track bags at airports around the world. In addition, the “Star Alliance Inter Airline Through Check-in Hub” application – an application that processes and analyzes more than 12 million transactions per month during peak periods and runs on AWS – makes the check-in process seamless for travelers by enabling passengers to check-in and receive boarding passes for multi-stop journeys across Star Alliance member airlines.
