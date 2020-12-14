 

Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame

  • Savli is India’s first private rail vehicle manufacturing site to achieve the 5,000th bogie frame milestone
  • Savli’s achievements also include 1,600 complete FLEXX bogies for Delhi Metro, 1,200 complete rail cars, including India’s first ‘Made in India’ metro car and India’s first rolling stock export project

Today, global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation is celebrating the roll-out of the 5,000th BOMBARDIER FLEXX bogie frame from its bogie assembly hall at its Savli site in India. With these frames, the site has also produced around 3,000 complete bogies for local and international projects. Since commercial production of the first bogie began at the site in 2008, Savli has been the only railway vehicle production site in India to achieve this milestone, demonstrating its world-class manufacturing and quality culture.

“This achievement supports the Indian Government’s ambition to drive domestic industrial capacity and transform local rail manufacturing,” said Rajeev Joisar, Managing Director India at Bombardier Transportation. He added, “Thank you to our customers in India and across the world for their confidence in us and congratulations to our Bombardier Savli employees on this impressive milestone. I am proud to see our Indian sites develop into world-class production sites with a sharp focus on meeting our customers’ needs, showcasing our ability to deliver innovative rail solutions for both domestic and overseas rail markets, while manufacturing great products with full respect for the environment and sustainability.”

The bogie assembly hall in Savli, near Vadodara in India, has manufactured more than 1,600 FLEXX bogies for metros operating on the Delhi Metro network, as well as produced bogies and bogie components for projects in Australia, the Middle East, South America and Europe.

“The technological and manufacturing ramp-up at the Savli site is a great success and a key asset in our strategy to support the market in India and our overseas ambitions, and is complemented by the close and productive collaboration with our engineering centre in Hyderabad. This demonstrates the capabilities of Bombardier’s teams to bring our best solutions across all regions,” added Heiko Mannsbarth, Head of Bogies and Drives at Bombardier Transportation.

