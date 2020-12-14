 

Gold Produced At Mexus’ Santa Elena Mine; Ramp Up Of Production Begins

CABORCA, Mexico, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that on 12/12 the company produced gold concentrate from the new heap leach pad at its Santa Elena mine located in Caborca, MX. The concentrate was moved to a secure site for smelting. The resulting gold dore will be sold to the company’s U.S. buyer by 12/22. The production is confirmation that the new heap leach pad is producing as expected.

“The outlook for 2021 is extremely positive as we expect to steadily increase our production throughout the coming year,” added Mexus President, Paul Thompson Sr.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico.  The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico.  Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property.   Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960 Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

 




Disclaimer

