UniDevice AG: Increase management loan from Dr. Christian Pahl

Ad hoc, 12/14/2020

UniDevice AG Mittelstraße 7

12529 Schönefeld

Tel.: (030) 634 156 00 info@unidevice.de

UniDevice AG: Increase in the management loan from EUR 550 thousand by a further EUR 550 thousand to EUR 1,100 thousand from board member Dr. Christian Pahl



Schönefeld, December 14, 2020 - The board member Dr. Christian Pahl increased today his management loan from EUR 550 thousand by a further EUR 550 thousand to EUR 1,100 thousand in order to promote the further growth of the company.

