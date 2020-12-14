 

DGAP-Adhoc UniDevice AG: Increase management loan from Dr. Christian Pahl

DGAP-Ad-hoc: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Financing
UniDevice AG: Increase management loan from Dr. Christian Pahl

14-Dec-2020 / 09:33 CET/CEST
Ad hoc, 12/14/2020

UniDevice AG
Mittelstraße 7
12529 Schönefeld
Tel.: (030) 634 156 00
info@unidevice.de
 

Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

UniDevice AG: Increase in the management loan from EUR 550 thousand by a further EUR 550 thousand to EUR 1,100 thousand from board member Dr. Christian Pahl

Schönefeld, December 14, 2020 - The board member Dr. Christian Pahl increased today his management loan from EUR 550 thousand by a further EUR 550 thousand to EUR 1,100 thousand in order to promote the further growth of the company.

Language: English
