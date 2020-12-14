DGAP-Adhoc UniDevice AG: Increase management loan from Dr. Christian Pahl
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Financing
Ad hoc, 12/14/2020
Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
UniDevice AG: Increase in the management loan from EUR 550 thousand by a further EUR 550 thousand to EUR 1,100 thousand from board member Dr. Christian Pahl
Schönefeld, December 14, 2020 - The board member Dr. Christian Pahl increased today his management loan from EUR 550 thousand by a further EUR 550 thousand to EUR 1,100 thousand in order to promote the further growth of the company.
