 

Nemetschek SE: Nemetschek Brand Spacewell Expands its Portfolio with AI-powered Energy Management Solution DEXMA

Nemetschek SE: Nemetschek Brand Spacewell Expands its Portfolio with AI-powered Energy Management Solution DEXMA

Nemetschek Brand Spacewell Expands its Portfolio with AI-powered Energy Management Solution DEXMA

- Complementary technology creates best-in-class Operate & Manage product suite for a more sustainable built world

- First combined offering for smart building and facility and energy management

- Important step towards an AI-enabled, truly autonomous building

Munich, Germany / Antwerp, Belgium, December 14, 2020 - The Nemetschek Group, one of the world's leading software providers for the architecture, engineering, construction, and building operations (AECO) industry, today announced that its subsidiary Spacewell - headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium - has acquired 100% of DEXMA. Based in Barcelona, Spain, DEXMA is a fast-growing provider of innovative SaaS solutions with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for energy data management. The company enables over 4,000 customers in 30 countries worldwide to effectively measure, monitor, and manage their energy consumption and costs.

"Buildings account for 30 percent of our total energy use and 28 percent of global carbon emissions. This acquisition is a huge benefit for our customers who are aiming to become more sustainable in their operations. Energy management is an important element in creating truly autonomous buildings that automatically adapt their behaviors to the occupants and stakeholders," says Koen Matthijs, Chief Division Officer, Operate & Manage Division at the Nemetschek Group. "DEXMA perfectly complements our existing portfolio for facility management, property management, and smart building. Adding energy management gives us a strong competitive edge, as our customers will benefit from a complete solution to operate their buildings."

