DGAP-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous Formycon Reports on Virtual Annual General Meeting 2020 14.12.2020 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release // December 14, 2020

Formycon Reports on Virtual Annual General Meeting 2020

- Shareholders approve all items on the agenda

- Ratification of the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board by a large majority

- Dr. Olaf Stiller, Peter Wendeln and Klaus Röhrig elected to the Supervisory Board

Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) held its Annual General Meeting on December 10, 2020 - for the protection of all persons involved - in virtual form.

The shareholders were able to follow the virtual Annual General Meeting live in picture and sound via the Company's AGM portal. They followed the proposals of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board and approved all the resolutions proposed by the management with large majorities. Both the members of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board were given a vote of confidence with majorities of more than 96 percent each. The candidates proposed for election to the Supervisory Board, Dr. Olaf Stiller, Mr. Peter Wendeln and Mr. Klaus Röhrig, were elected to the Supervisory Board with large majorities. In a subsequent constituent meeting, the Supervisory Board re-elected Dr. Olaf Stiller as Chairman and Mr. Peter Wendeln as Deputy Chairman. Both enter their third term of office in the Supervisory Board of Formycon AG. Hermann Vogt, who had served the Company as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board since 2013, did not reapply for election. Dr. Stiller expressed his thanks to Mr. Vogt for his many years of membership in the Supervisory Board and for his consistently good cooperation.

Voting rights could be executed before and during the virtual Annual General Meeting by postal vote or by authorizing the Company's proxies. A total of around 7.14 million no-par value shares were submitted to the vote, corresponding to 64.9 % of the share capital.

Detailed voting results and further information on the 2020 virtual Annual General Meeting can be found at https://www.formycon.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.