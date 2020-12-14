 

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 118 - 14 DECEMBER 2020

On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)

 
Total, last announcement  

334,000 		 

107.78 		 

35,999,898
07/12/2020 13,000 112.06 1,456,780
08/12/2020 12,000 115.62 1,387,440
08/12/2020 12,000 115.14 1,381,680
10/12/2020 12,000 115.17 1,382,040
11/12/2020 12,000 113.96 1,367,520
Accumulated 395,000 108.80 42,975,358

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 395,000 at a total amount of DKK 42,975,358.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,754,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.77%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,945,533.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451

Attachments


