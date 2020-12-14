 

NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 10:00  |  95   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced the pricing of the offering of 68,000,000 American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company (the “ADS Offering”), at a price of US$39.00 per ADS. The Company has granted the underwriters in the ADS Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 10,200,000 ADSs.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited are acting as representatives for the underwriters for the ADS Offering.

The ADSs are offered under the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (the “Form F-3”) which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and automatically became effective on June 9, 2020. The ADS Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus included in the Form F-3. The Form F-3 and the prospectus supplement are available at the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from (1) Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 2nd Floor, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, United States of America, Attention: Prospectus Department; and (2) China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, 29th Floor, One International Finance Centre, 1 Harbour View Street, Central, Hong Kong.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the ADS Offering mainly for (i) research and development of new products and next generations of autonomous driving technologies, (ii) sales and service network expansion and market penetration and (iii) general corporate purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities, nor shall there be a sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This press release contains information about the pending offering of the ADSs, and there can be no assurance that the offering will be completed.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive and convenient power solutions, innovative Battery as a Service (BaaS) program, and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater flagship premium electric SUV, in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and began deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
Nio (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced the pricing of the offering of 68,000,000 American depositary shares (the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
TCR² Announces RECIST Response in Ovarian Cancer from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of TC-210 in ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Sale of 218,012,500 PetroTal Shares for GBP21.67 Million
SAFR from RealNetworks and EPM Joint Touchless Access Control Solution is Implemented by UAE ...
ABO-GROUP acquires French engineering firm GEO+ Environnement.
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
SELLAS Announces Pricing of $16.2 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Dow Jones, Disney, Qualcomm, Tesla, Nio, Lululemon, BioNTech, Airbnb, Palantir, Virgin Galactic - US-Markt
10.12.20
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
10.12.20
3 Aktien, die dich reich machen könnten
09.12.20
Nio Aktie - Ist die Korrektur bereits vorbei?
09.12.20
Aktien, die Millionäre machen: Sollte man 2021 noch investiert bleiben?
08.12.20
Investments: Nio, Desert Gold, Bayer – Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chancen!
07.12.20
Dow Jones, Eastman Kodak, Tesla, Nio, JD.com, Walmart, Nvidia, AMD - US-Markt
06.12.20
Die 3 gefährlichsten Investitionsblasen, die nur darauf warten, zu platzen
06.12.20
E-Mobility Aktien: E-Auto und Lithium Werte sind sehr gefragt – Byd, Tesla und Orocobre!
04.12.20
Hunderte Unternehmen betroffen: Handelskrieg greift auf Kapitalmarkt über: US-Kongress verschärft Börsenregeln für chinesische Unternehmen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:24 Uhr
1.565
Nio, der Tesla Jäger?
11.12.20
388
Nio: Der Chart sagt mehr als tausend Worte - Aktienanalyse
05.11.20
5
Börsen-Bullenstark : Kursexplosion bei Tesla-Jäger Nio: Wie hoch steigt die Kursrakete? - Kursziele