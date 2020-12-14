 

Sai Life Sciences releases its first Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 10:27  |  58   |   |   

- Developed as per the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards

- Highlights the various sustainable choices embraced by the company in steering its journey on a sustainable path

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CRO/ CDMO), today announced the release of its first Sustainability Report as per the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. The report sheds light on the company's progress during 2019-20 across the three pillars of sustainability i.e. economic, environment and social.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director said, "I am delighted to present our inaugural, 2019-2020 Sustainability Report. It reflects our deep commitment towards sustainability, in our pursuit of bringing new medicines to life. It also is a reaffirmation of our promise to Make it better together with all stakeholders, which functions as a key driver in continuously refining our sustainability practices and achieving business growth responsibly."

The report highlights the company's progress on all issues that are critical for its business and stakeholders. It details the various initiatives driving the company's progress towards its stated sustainable development goals. During the year, Sai Life Sciences surpassed its goals for the responsible disposal of hazardous waste and its community outreach programs. It also is steadily progressing towards utilizing renewable power to meet its energy needs. It instituted the 'Green Chemistry Awards' to celebrate and recognize teams that demonstrate discernible improvements over established processes. The full report can be accessed here. 

Speaking on the occasion, Sreekrishna Chopperla, Vice President & Head – Corporate Health, Safety & Environment said, "Over time, we have been able to inculcate in our employees an innate mindset towards sustainability. This enables our progress towards the sustainability development goals each day. We will continue to follow this path as we expand and grow, keeping sustainable development at the core."

The release of the 2020 Sustainability Report caps a highly productive year for Sai Life Sciences from a sustainability perspective. Some of the highlights:

  • Became the first India-headquartered company to join the PSCI membership.
  • Received the ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications for its R&D facility, manufacturing site and corporate office.
  • Joined ACS Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable (ACS-GCIPR) as an 'Associate Member'.
  • Won the prestigious 21st National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2020 by CII - Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre
  • Received 5-Star rating for Excellence in EHS Practices at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) South awards 2019.

Further, through its proactive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company ensured minimal impact on its stakeholders and business operations by safeguarding workforce, ensuring business continuity with its supplier and customers, and supporting the community.

About Sai Life Sciences

Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CRO/ CDMO driven by a vision to support the launch of 25 new medicines by 2025.  It works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, accelerating the discovery, development and manufacture of complex small molecules. As a pure-play services company, Sai Life Sciences has served a diverse set of NCE development programs, consistently delivering value based on its quality and responsiveness. Today, it works with 7 of the top 10 large pharma companies, as well as several small and mid-sized pharma & biotech companies. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. https://www.sailife.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1384873/Sai_Life_Sciences_Sustainability_Report_2020.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044186/Sai_Life_Sciences_Logo.jpg

Sai Life Sciences Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sai Life Sciences)



