 

Kris Jenner, JJ Lin, Sir Nick Faldo, David Foster, Steven Seagal and other celebrities support Make-A-Wish Singapore's Christmas campaign on ACE this holiday season

Participating Celebrities Will Donate 100% of proceeds raised by auction through Dec. 21st

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE, the leading celebrity engagement platform in Asia which connects fans to their favorite pop culture personalities through personalized video messages, has partnered with children's charity organisation Make-A-Wish Singapore in a holiday campaign to raise funds to support granting of wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Beginning today and running through Monday, December 21st, ten international celebrities including entertainment entrepreneur, Kris Jenner, Asia's top act JJ Lin, multi Grammy Award winner David Foster, and golfing legend Sir Nick Faldo, will be available on ACE for a limited time to support Make-A-Wish Singapore by allowing fans to bid on personalized videos up for auction. 100% of the proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Singapore.

Fans winning the limited bids for each celebrity will be able to receive a personalized video greeting via ACE. Rounding out this exclusive list of 10 global talent are: Katherine McPhee, Steven Seagal, Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Daniel Sturridge, Babyface and Bobby Chinn. Participating talent can be seen on ACE and a dedicated Make-A-Wish Singapore Campaign page.

Consumers wishing to bid simply select their preferred talent and fill out an online form. The winning bidders will be notified on December 21st and completed videos will be recorded by the celebrity in their own words with a personalized message addressing the recipient by name. The sender can share the video with the recipient whenever they like, coinciding with the perfect gifting season.

"This partnership with Make-A-Wish Singapore gives fans and stars an opportunity to connect around an important cause while also creating unforgettable moments for those on the receiving end of the ACE video messages," said ACE CEO Dene Schonknecht. "This is a unique campaign with some of the most recognisable celebrity names, and I can't think of a better partner than Make-A-Wish Singapore during the holiday season."

About Make-A-Wish Singapore

Make-A-Wish Singapore is part of the world's largest wish granting organisation and the only wish granting organisation of its kind in Singapore. The Singapore affiliate started in March 2002 and to date, has since granted over 1,590 life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. For more info, visit www.makeawish.org.sg.

About ACE

ACE is Asia's largest personalised celebrity video platform where fans can request personalised videos from their favourite heroes. Stars on ACE include both Asian and international actors, musicians, comedians and sports personalities. Find out more at www.ace.video

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1384812/Maw_montage_v2_landscape.jpg

 



