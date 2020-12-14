Robotics Specialist German Bionic Receives US $20 Million in Series A Financing / Samsung Catalyst Fund, MIG AG, Storm Ventures, Benhamou Global Ventures and IT Farm invest in the robotics technology leader for industrial exoskeletons (FOTO)

Augsburg (ots) - German Bionic, the global market leader for robotic

exoskeletons, today announced it has closed US $20 million in Series A

financing. The round was led by Samsung Catalyst Fund and MIG AG with

participation from Storm Ventures, Benhamou Global Ventures, and IT Farm. The

financing round will enable German Bionic to expand its market and technology

leadership for connected exoskeletons as well as ramp up development of its

unique cloud robotics platform.



German Bionic's Cray X is the world's first connected exoskeleton for industrial

use. By connecting it to any Smart Factory, the suit helps to boost worker

productivity as well as health and safety. The smart, self-learning power suit

reinforces lifting movements and prevents improper exertion and excessive

strain, thus reducing the risk of developing musculoskeletal disorders in the

lower back. Based on data, the Cray X is also proven to reduce the risk of

accidents while simultaneously increasing worker efficiency and productivity

significantly. Leading analysts estimate the global market for exoskeletons will

grow to over US $20 billion by 2030.







industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), we literally strengthen the shop floor

workers' backs in an immediate and sustainable way. Measurable data underscores

that this ultimately increases productivity and the efficiency of the work

done," says Armin G. Schmidt, CEO of German Bionic. "The market for smart

human-machine systems is huge and we are now perfectly positioned to take a

major share and substantially improve numerous working lives."



"We are pleased to support German Bionic in its continued development of

world-leading exoskeleton technology," says Young Sohn, Corporate President and

Chief Strategy Officer for Samsung Electronics and Chairman of the Board,

Harman. "Exoskeleton technologies have great promise in enhancing human's

health, wellbeing and productivity. We believe that it can be a transformative

technology with mass market potential."



"Previously, efficiency gains and health promotion in manual labor were often at

odds with one another. German Bionic managed to not only break through this

paradigm, but also to make manual labor a part of the digital transformation and

elegantly integrate it into the smart factory," says Michael Motschmann,

Managing Partner with MIG AG. "We see immense potential with the company and are

particularly happy to be working together with a first-class team of experienced

entrepreneurs and engineers." Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



"With our groundbreaking robotic technology that combines human work with theindustrial Internet of Things (IIoT), we literally strengthen the shop floorworkers' backs in an immediate and sustainable way. Measurable data underscoresthat this ultimately increases productivity and the efficiency of the workdone," says Armin G. Schmidt, CEO of German Bionic. "The market for smarthuman-machine systems is huge and we are now perfectly positioned to take amajor share and substantially improve numerous working lives.""We are pleased to support German Bionic in its continued development ofworld-leading exoskeleton technology," says Young Sohn, Corporate President andChief Strategy Officer for Samsung Electronics and Chairman of the Board,Harman. "Exoskeleton technologies have great promise in enhancing human'shealth, wellbeing and productivity. We believe that it can be a transformativetechnology with mass market potential.""Previously, efficiency gains and health promotion in manual labor were often atodds with one another. German Bionic managed to not only break through thisparadigm, but also to make manual labor a part of the digital transformation andelegantly integrate it into the smart factory," says Michael Motschmann,Managing Partner with MIG AG. "We see immense potential with the company and areparticularly happy to be working together with a first-class team of experiencedentrepreneurs and engineers."