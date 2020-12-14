Robotics Specialist German Bionic Receives US $20 Million in Series A Financing / Samsung Catalyst Fund, MIG AG, Storm Ventures, Benhamou Global Ventures and IT Farm invest in the robotics technology leader for industrial exoskeletons (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 14.12.2020, 10:45 | 81 | 0 |
Augsburg (ots) - German Bionic, the global market leader for robotic
exoskeletons, today announced it has closed US $20 million in Series A
financing. The round was led by Samsung Catalyst Fund and MIG AG with
participation from Storm Ventures, Benhamou Global Ventures, and IT Farm. The
financing round will enable German Bionic to expand its market and technology
leadership for connected exoskeletons as well as ramp up development of its
unique cloud robotics platform.
German Bionic's Cray X is the world's first connected exoskeleton for industrial
use. By connecting it to any Smart Factory, the suit helps to boost worker
productivity as well as health and safety. The smart, self-learning power suit
reinforces lifting movements and prevents improper exertion and excessive
strain, thus reducing the risk of developing musculoskeletal disorders in the
lower back. Based on data, the Cray X is also proven to reduce the risk of
accidents while simultaneously increasing worker efficiency and productivity
significantly. Leading analysts estimate the global market for exoskeletons will
grow to over US $20 billion by 2030.
exoskeletons, today announced it has closed US $20 million in Series A
financing. The round was led by Samsung Catalyst Fund and MIG AG with
participation from Storm Ventures, Benhamou Global Ventures, and IT Farm. The
financing round will enable German Bionic to expand its market and technology
leadership for connected exoskeletons as well as ramp up development of its
unique cloud robotics platform.
German Bionic's Cray X is the world's first connected exoskeleton for industrial
use. By connecting it to any Smart Factory, the suit helps to boost worker
productivity as well as health and safety. The smart, self-learning power suit
reinforces lifting movements and prevents improper exertion and excessive
strain, thus reducing the risk of developing musculoskeletal disorders in the
lower back. Based on data, the Cray X is also proven to reduce the risk of
accidents while simultaneously increasing worker efficiency and productivity
significantly. Leading analysts estimate the global market for exoskeletons will
grow to over US $20 billion by 2030.
"With our groundbreaking robotic technology that combines human work with the
industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), we literally strengthen the shop floor
workers' backs in an immediate and sustainable way. Measurable data underscores
that this ultimately increases productivity and the efficiency of the work
done," says Armin G. Schmidt, CEO of German Bionic. "The market for smart
human-machine systems is huge and we are now perfectly positioned to take a
major share and substantially improve numerous working lives."
"We are pleased to support German Bionic in its continued development of
world-leading exoskeleton technology," says Young Sohn, Corporate President and
Chief Strategy Officer for Samsung Electronics and Chairman of the Board,
Harman. "Exoskeleton technologies have great promise in enhancing human's
health, wellbeing and productivity. We believe that it can be a transformative
technology with mass market potential."
"Previously, efficiency gains and health promotion in manual labor were often at
odds with one another. German Bionic managed to not only break through this
paradigm, but also to make manual labor a part of the digital transformation and
elegantly integrate it into the smart factory," says Michael Motschmann,
Managing Partner with MIG AG. "We see immense potential with the company and are
particularly happy to be working together with a first-class team of experienced
entrepreneurs and engineers."
industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), we literally strengthen the shop floor
workers' backs in an immediate and sustainable way. Measurable data underscores
that this ultimately increases productivity and the efficiency of the work
done," says Armin G. Schmidt, CEO of German Bionic. "The market for smart
human-machine systems is huge and we are now perfectly positioned to take a
major share and substantially improve numerous working lives."
"We are pleased to support German Bionic in its continued development of
world-leading exoskeleton technology," says Young Sohn, Corporate President and
Chief Strategy Officer for Samsung Electronics and Chairman of the Board,
Harman. "Exoskeleton technologies have great promise in enhancing human's
health, wellbeing and productivity. We believe that it can be a transformative
technology with mass market potential."
"Previously, efficiency gains and health promotion in manual labor were often at
odds with one another. German Bionic managed to not only break through this
paradigm, but also to make manual labor a part of the digital transformation and
elegantly integrate it into the smart factory," says Michael Motschmann,
Managing Partner with MIG AG. "We see immense potential with the company and are
particularly happy to be working together with a first-class team of experienced
entrepreneurs and engineers."
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0