 

Huawei Users Among the First to Play Giblins Fantasy Builder Today on AppGallery

Same-Day Launch for Behaviour Interactive's new fantasy castle builder game across all mobile marketplaces brings credibility boost to AppGallery

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei users can get to building their own fantasy castle in Giblins Fantasy Builder – a brand-new mobile resource management and castle building strategy game – from today, available on the AppGallery. Thanks to a continuous partnership between Huawei and game developer Behaviour Interactive, AppGallery is one of the first Android app marketplaces to release the game.

AppGallery is one of the first Android app marketplaces to release Giblins Fantasy Builder.

"We're very excited to collaborate with Huawei once again to bring the delightful world of Giblins to AppGallery, and simultaneously to mobile gamers on all platforms" said Wayne Meazza, Executive Vice-President, Behaviour Interactive. "We're confident the game's fantasy imagery, humorous tone, and fun pop-culture references will entice a wide variety of players, bringing fun and excitement right into the palm of their hands."

In Giblins Fantasy Builder, players get to build and manage their ultimate fantasy castle, while amassing a fortune with the help of Giblins, industrious and mischievous goblin-like creatures. To achieve that, players put their Giblins to work to gather resources underground, and craft epic gear for courageous Adventurers, who visits the player's very own handcrafted magnificent castle. From mining for precious minerals, to brewing kombucha and crafting weapons, the Giblins do it all.

Giblins Fantasy Builder marks the second time Huawei is working with Behaviour Interactive to bring their labour of love to gamers simultaneously through the AppGallery and other mobile platforms. To bring this partnership to life, developers at both Huawei and Behaviour Interactive worked closely to integrate Huawei capabilities such as Account Kit and In-App Purchases to the new game app to make the experience seamless. HUAWEI Account Kit allows users to swiftly sign into the game app to start game play in the shortest time possible, while HUAWEI In-App Purchases (IAP) enable users to purchase extra content and features within the Giblins Fantasy Builder app.

Available in more than 170 countries and regions, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories including navigation & transport, news, social media, and more. AppGallery is committed to providing its 500 million active users with a high-quality app download experience.

Visit AppGallery now to download Giblins Fantasy Builder.

About AppGallery

AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers.  Our unique on-device capabilities allow apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience – and this is part of our wider 1+8+N strategy at Huawei. With the AppGallery, our vision is to make it an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protect users' privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being one of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories including navigation & transport, news, social media, and more. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with 500 million monthly active users globally. Within H1 2020, total downloads from AppGallery have reached 261 billion times.

About Behaviour Interactive

Behaviour Interactive, Canada's largest independent game developer and publisher, was founded in 1992. The company boasts nearly 700 employees in its Montreal studio. With its award-winning original IP Dead by Daylight, the strategy RPG Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall and Giblins Fantasy Builder, Behaviour continues to grow as a leading global developer. Behaviour counts amongst its partners some of the world's most renowned brands including Activision, Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, Ubisoft and many more.

For more information visit: bhvr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1374001/Huawei_Giblins.jpg

 

 

 



