Avricore Health Successfully Intergrates ID Now Rapid PCR Test Device, Offering Real-Time Covid-19 Reporting Direct From Instrument for First Time.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the "Company" or “AVCR”) is pleased to announce that its engineering team, led by Chief Technology Officer, Rodger Seccombe, have successfully integrated its real-time reporting platform HealthTab and the ID Now, a molecular PCR point-of-care device manufactured by Abbott Diagnostics.

Earlier this fall, the Company announced a joint working agreement to integrate a major manufacturer’s devices with its HealthTab data reporting platform for deployment in Canada, resulting in new testing capabilities, including COVID-19 molecular PCR results via the ID Now.

The Company will now offer to jurisdictions deploying these devices the only real-time reporting platform capable of securely transmitting COVID-19 test results automatically from the instrument to patients, healthcare teams and key agencies, significantly increasing the speed and accuracy of information sharing and reducing workload. Healthtab features a patient facing web-portal as well as the ability for direct integration of data into COVID-19 contact tracing apps already deployed. Healthcare teams and agencies can receive real-time case reporting to streamline contact tracing, identify outbreaks and better deploy resources.

“Thanks to the technical team at the manufacturer, we were able to build and test this interface quickly and seamlessly,” said Rodger Seccombe, Avricore Health’s CTO. ‘We’re excited to be able to offer an automated point-of-care data management solution for community-based testing sites that don’t have the information systems or technical resources you find in a hospital or medical laboratory.

The Company hopes to secure agreements with jurisdictions deploying the approximately 3800 ID Now devices and more than 8 million tests being supplied by the Government of Canada. The devices and tests are expected to add testing capacity within rural and Indigenous communities, long-term care facilities and hospitals as they can conduct high-quality molecular tests onsite.

“The combination of high-quality instruments and real-time reporting makes point-of-care test deployment faster and more reliable than ever,” said Avricore Health CEO, Hector Bremner. “We’ve been hearing from those on the frontlines that this is overdue, and we are really proud to now offer this critical service.”

The Healthtab web-enabling hardware and software as a service reporting system is available for a monthly licencing fee. The Company is embarking on its marketing and awareness efforts with health regions and hopes to see systems deployed in the near future.