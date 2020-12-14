 

Avricore Health Successfully Intergrates ID Now Rapid PCR Test Device, Offering Real-Time Covid-19 Reporting Direct From Instrument for First Time.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 10:45  |  59   |   |   

Earlier this fall, the Company announced a joint working agreement to integrate a major manufacturer’s devices with its HealthTab data reporting platform for deployment in Canada, resulting in new testing capabilities, including COVID-19 molecular PCR results via the ID Now.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the "Company" or “AVCR”) is pleased to announce that its engineering team, led by Chief Technology Officer, Rodger Seccombe, have successfully integrated its real-time reporting platform HealthTab and the ID Now, a molecular PCR point-of-care device manufactured by Abbott Diagnostics.

The Company will now offer to jurisdictions deploying these devices the only real-time reporting platform capable of securely transmitting COVID-19 test results automatically from the instrument to patients, healthcare teams and key agencies, significantly increasing the speed and accuracy of information sharing and reducing workload. Healthtab features a patient facing web-portal as well as the ability for direct integration of data into COVID-19 contact tracing apps already deployed. Healthcare teams and agencies can receive real-time case reporting to streamline contact tracing, identify outbreaks and better deploy resources.

“Thanks to the technical team at the manufacturer, we were able to build and test this interface quickly and seamlessly,” said Rodger Seccombe, Avricore Health’s CTO. ‘We’re excited to be able to offer an automated point-of-care data management solution for community-based testing sites that don’t have the information systems or technical resources you find in a hospital or medical laboratory.

The Company hopes to secure agreements with jurisdictions deploying the approximately 3800 ID Now devices and more than 8 million tests being supplied by the Government of Canada. The devices and tests are expected to add testing capacity within rural and Indigenous communities, long-term care facilities and hospitals as they can conduct high-quality molecular tests onsite.

“The combination of high-quality instruments and real-time reporting makes point-of-care test deployment faster and more reliable than ever,” said Avricore Health CEO, Hector Bremner. “We’ve been hearing from those on the frontlines that this is overdue, and we are really proud to now offer this critical service.”

The Healthtab web-enabling hardware and software as a service reporting system is available for a monthly licencing fee. The Company is embarking on its marketing and awareness efforts with health regions and hopes to see systems deployed in the near future.

Seite 1 von 4
Avricore Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avricore Health Successfully Intergrates ID Now Rapid PCR Test Device, Offering Real-Time Covid-19 Reporting Direct From Instrument for First Time. Earlier this fall, the Company announced a joint working agreement to integrate a major manufacturer’s devices with its HealthTab data reporting platform for deployment in Canada, resulting in new testing capabilities, including COVID-19 molecular …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
TCR² Announces RECIST Response in Ovarian Cancer from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of TC-210 in ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Sale of 218,012,500 PetroTal Shares for GBP21.67 Million
SAFR from RealNetworks and EPM Joint Touchless Access Control Solution is Implemented by UAE ...
ABO-GROUP acquires French engineering firm GEO+ Environnement.
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Avricore Health Announces Board of Directors Change, New Advisor
03.12.20
Avricore’s HealthTab Expands North With Oak Medical Arts
25.11.20
CORRECTION – Avricore Health Closes $626,000 First Tranche of Financing
23.11.20
Avricore Health’s HealthTab Endorsed by Ontario Pharmacists Association for Real-Time COVID-19 Data Reporting in Community Pharmacies