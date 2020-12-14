 

DGAP-DD HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.12.2020 / 11:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gerrit
Last name(s): Janssen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG

b) LEI
529900Z5OVX74EG2PD20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0EQ578

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.80 EUR 20400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.8000 EUR 20400.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


14.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
Zum Meersefeld 4
31275 Lehrte
Germany
Internet: www.helma.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63923  14.12.2020 



11:14 Uhr
DGAP-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG deutsch
09.12.20
DGAP-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG deutsch
09.12.20
DGAP-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english
09.12.20
DGAP-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG deutsch
09.12.20
DGAP-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english
09.12.20
DGAP-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english
09.12.20
DGAP-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG deutsch

08.12.20
712
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG