The board of Iceland Seafood International has granted 8.920.000 share options to members of key management within the group. The exercise price is ISK 10.23 per share, which is the weighted average price on Nasdaq for the last ten business days. The share options were granted in accordance with the Company’s share option plan as approved and implemented by Annual General Meeting in March 2020. Outstanding share options post granting these options are 36.947.345, unused options are 19.107.345.



