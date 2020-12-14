Aldi signs agreement with mdf commerce for the implementation of Click & Collect grocery service

This Click & Collect initiative is an opportunity to offer a service in high demand in the UK and provide customers the option of contactless shopping. Following a successful trial in the fall where Aldi launched Click & Collect store pilots in different regions, the service is now expanding to more than 200 stores. With this new service, Aldi customers will be able to access Aldi’s full grocery range contact-free through a convenient online shopping experience and curbside collection.

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldi has recently signed an agreement with mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, for its omnichannel commerce solution Orckestra Commerce Cloud. Together they are expanding the Click & Collect grocery service to make it available to more than 200 stores across the UK before Christmas.

David Barter, Managing Director of IT at Aldi UK, said: “Aldi has always offered amazing quality products at unbeatable prices and our new Click & Collect service provides customers with even more choice when shopping with us. mdf commerce has been a key partner to the process, providing their platform and expertise to help us introduce this new service.”

Louis Mousseau, President, ecommerce at mdf commerce, said: ‘’To have been chosen by Aldi UK to assist them in the launch of this very successful service is not just an honor, but also a proof of our unique capabilities to support timely and strategic omnichannel commerce initiatives through one comprehensive solution for our clients. Our thanks go to the entire team that has contributed to this initiative and make it possible for shoppers in the UK to plan and celebrate the Holidays as easily as possible before 2020 comes to an end.”

About mdf commerce inc.

