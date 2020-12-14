 

In The Time of Coronavirus, WeChat Pay Helps Digitalise European Retailers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 11:29  |  56   |   |   

London, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As European merchants shift gear to online in the time of Coronavirus, China's all-in-one app WeChat saw strong year-on-year growths in Mini Program transactions from the EMEA region, showing a growing trend of Chinese consumers making global purchases before they could make global trips.

In the time of Coronavirus, WeChat Pay Helps Digitalise European Retailers

 

Logo

WeChat, the popular Chinese app with more than 1.2 billion users, recently held a webinar on how the WeChat ecosystem helps European merchants reach Chinese consumers as the pandemic rattles businesses. More than 200 brands from 14 countries attended the webinar, covering diverse sectors ranging from retail, luxury goods, e-commerce, travel and F&B.

"It is likely that the countries that re-open first will see a spike in tourism expenditures even above pre-covid levels. Therefore, the time is now to double down on investment to be online ready for e-commerce and offline ready for the tourism rebound," said Jeff Hu, EMEA Regional Director, WeChat Pay.

Hu revealed at the webinar that the number of WeChat Mini Programs from the region with active transactions more than doubled in November compared with a year ago, while the peak transaction volume jumped 300%.

WeChat Mini Programs, which give users instant access to enterprise services without having to download separate apps, were pioneered by WeChat in 2017 and today boasts over  400 million daily active users. WeChat's built-in payment service WeChat Pay offers users a seamless online-to-offline shopping experience within the app and handles over 1 billion daily transactions. It continues to grow its international reach with the growth of Chinese outbound tourism, offering cross-border payment services in more than 64 markets and 24 currencies.

WeChat data showed while offline payment volume in Europe dropped due to travel bans, online payment has enjoyed sharp growth, especially for e-commerce merchants. By setting up cross-border direct-mail online stores via WeChat Mini Programs, and leveraging products in the WeChat ecosystem including such as Official Accounts, WeChat Groups and livestreaming, more and more European retailers have successfully connected with Chinese consumers, bringing much needed relief and recovery to businesses in the time of Coronavirus.

"There is huge appetite for EU products from Chinese consumers," Hu said. "The trend of Chinese consumers making global purchases on their phones is here to stay, we hope to help our partners capture that trend and be ready for the tourism rebound."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1384876/WeChat_Pay_Helps_Digitalise_European_Retailers.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137464/WeChat_Logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

In The Time of Coronavirus, WeChat Pay Helps Digitalise European Retailers London, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - As European merchants shift gear to online in the time of Coronavirus, China's all-in-one app WeChat saw strong year-on-year growths in Mini Program transactions from the EMEA region, showing a growing trend of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Global Healthcare Service Robots Market will grow to US$ 3091.18 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.7% over ...
Global Respiratory Clinics Market will grow at a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period - says ...
Global HealthTech Market will grow to US$ 456.85 Mn by 2028 at 19% CAGR- says Absolute Markets ...
Xinhua Silk Road: First automotive winter testing festival opened in NE. China's Heihe
Velotrade selected by MUFG Bank as partner for enhancement of digital trade services
Molecular Stethoscope Announces Completion and Publication of its Alzheimer's Disease Study in ...
Chengdu High-tech Zone: Speeding Up the Construction of a World-class High-tech Park
EQT IX, through Roar BidCo AB, announces a public offer of SEK 220 in cash per share to the ...
Europe-wide expansion: e-bot7 opens up new markets thanks to strong growth / Market entry in BeNeLux
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments