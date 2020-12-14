Marquard & Bahls Signs Diversity Charter

Marquard & Bahls is committed to the values of respect, accountability, integrity and responsibility as part of its strategic approach. This includes equal opportunity and diversity. By signing the charter, the company underscores its aspiration and commits to treating its employees with appreciation and respect - regardless of gender, nationality, religion, disability, or sexual orientation.

By joining the "Charta der Vielfalt" (Diversity Charter), an initiative to promote diversity at companies and institutions in Germany, the company is sending a signal for more tolerance and against discrimination and exclusion.

"We are proud to be part of the initiative. As an international company, we see the diversity of our employees for what it is: a great opportunity," says Marquard & Bahls CEO Mark Garrett. "I am convinced that diversity in action combines the strengths of individuals and has a positive impact on our company as well as society as a whole".

After Marquard & Bahls initially signed the Charta der Vielfalt for the Hamburg-based holding company, the Group's subsidiaries will also join the charter in the year ahead.



About the Charta der Vielfalt

The Charta der Vielfalt (Diversity Charter) was founded in 2006 as an employer initiative to promote recognition, appreciation, and respect in the world of work. The nonprofit association Charta der Vielfalt e.V. was founded as the charter's sponsor in 2010 and has been under the patronage of Dr. Angela Merkel since 2011. The association pursues the goal of advancing inclusion of diversity in the workplace within Germany. Around 3,500 companies and institutions with more than 13 million employees have already signed the charter. www.charta-der-vielfalt.de

Marquard & Bahls AG is an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. Its core lines of business include tank storage logistics, trading and aviation fuelling. Through its subsidiaries, Marquard & Bahls has a presence in 33 countries in Europe, America, Asia and Africa and employs around 6,700 people. www.marquard-bahls.com

