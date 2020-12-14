 

Marquard & Bahls Signs Diversity Charter

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.12.2020, 11:50  |  26   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 14.12.2020 / 11:50

By joining the "Charta der Vielfalt" (Diversity Charter), an initiative to promote diversity at companies and institutions in Germany, the company is sending a signal for more tolerance and against discrimination and exclusion.

Marquard & Bahls is committed to the values of respect, accountability, integrity and responsibility as part of its strategic approach. This includes equal opportunity and diversity. By signing the charter, the company underscores its aspiration and commits to treating its employees with appreciation and respect - regardless of gender, nationality, religion, disability, or sexual orientation.

"We are proud to be part of the initiative. As an international company, we see the diversity of our employees for what it is: a great opportunity," says Marquard & Bahls CEO Mark Garrett. "I am convinced that diversity in action combines the strengths of individuals and has a positive impact on our company as well as society as a whole".

After Marquard & Bahls initially signed the Charta der Vielfalt for the Hamburg-based holding company, the Group's subsidiaries will also join the charter in the year ahead.

About the Charta der Vielfalt
The Charta der Vielfalt (Diversity Charter) was founded in 2006 as an employer initiative to promote recognition, appreciation, and respect in the world of work. The nonprofit association Charta der Vielfalt e.V. was founded as the charter's sponsor in 2010 and has been under the patronage of Dr. Angela Merkel since 2011. The association pursues the goal of advancing inclusion of diversity in the workplace within Germany. Around 3,500 companies and institutions with more than 13 million employees have already signed the charter. www.charta-der-vielfalt.de

Marquard & Bahls AG is an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. Its core lines of business include tank storage logistics, trading and aviation fuelling. Through its subsidiaries, Marquard & Bahls has a presence in 33 countries in Europe, America, Asia and Africa and employs around 6,700 people. www.marquard-bahls.com

Press Contact:

Dr. Jörg Walter
Head of Corporate Communication
Marquard & Bahls AG
Tel. +49 40 37004-0
communication@marquard-bahls.com 		 


End of Media Release

Issuer: Marquard & Bahls AG
Key word(s): Energy

14.12.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1154932  14.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1154932&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marquard & Bahls Signs Diversity Charter DGAP-Media / 14.12.2020 / 11:50 By joining the "Charta der Vielfalt" (Diversity Charter), an initiative to promote diversity at companies and institutions in Germany, the company is sending a signal for more tolerance and against discrimination and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO appoints Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer as Acting CFO
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund have parted company with Lucien Favre - Edin ...
FinLab AG: FinLab EOS VC invests into AlgoTrader. The Series A capital raise reaches over CHF 5 million ...
DGAP-News: Formycon Reports on Virtual Annual General Meeting 2020
DGAP-News: CANCOM acquires IT system house Anders & Rodewyk
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Nemetschek Brand Spacewell Expands its Portfolio with AI-powered Energy Management ...
DGAP-News: MIG Fonds invests in German Bionic Systems
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...