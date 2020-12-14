 

DSV, 850 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 11:52  |  28   |   |   

Company Announcement No. 850

On 29 October 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 842 of 29 October 2020. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 October 2020 to 30 April 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 6,000,000,000 and no more than 12,000,000 shares, corresponding to 5.22% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day   Number of shares bought back   Average transaction price   Amount DKK
               
Accumulated trading for days 1-40 1,473,275   1,025.11   1,510,267,887
28: 7 December 2020   35,000   990.61   34,671,203
29: 8 December 2020   38,468   997.98   38,390,445
30: 9 December 2020   59,840   1,002.75   60,004,626
31: 10 December 2020   70,000   993.80   69,566,161
32: 11 December 2020   29,254   984.72   28,807,095
Accumulated trading for days 1-45 1,705,837   1,021.03   1,741,707,417

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 3,645,853 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 1.59% of the total number of issued shares of 230,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S

Attachment




DSV Panalpina Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSV, 850 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S Company Announcement No. 850 On 29 October 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 842 of 29 October 2020. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 October 2020 to 30 April …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
TCR² Announces RECIST Response in Ovarian Cancer from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of TC-210 in ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Sale of 218,012,500 PetroTal Shares for GBP21.67 Million
SAFR from RealNetworks and EPM Joint Touchless Access Control Solution is Implemented by UAE ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
DSV, 849 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S
30.11.20
DSV, 848 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S
25.11.20
DSV, 847 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT
23.11.20
DSV, 846 - Share Buyback in DSV Panalpina A/S
16.11.20
DSV, 845 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S