DGAP-News 2021 the year of the IPO's Sweuk Consulting, Building a Strong European Market Expansion Strategy
|
DGAP-News: SWEUK Consultancy Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
London/ The Asian financial services provider Sweuk Consulting from Singapore is advancing into the European market as an experienced player. Sweuk Consulting has been active in the financial sector since 2006 and has since then advised many banks and corporations, managing an estimated 30 billion US dollars.
In recent years, Sweuk has specialized in new issues and has played a key role in achieving the planned IPO issue figures.
London Office:
82-90 Paul Street, EC2A 4NE London, UK
info@sweukconsulting.com
14.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SWEUK Consultancy Limited
|Willow End Salts Lane, Drayton Bassett
|B783UD Tamworth
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.sweukconsulting.com
|EQS News ID:
|1154938
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1154938 14.12.2020
0 Kommentare