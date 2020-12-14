2021 the year of the IPO's Sweuk Consulting, Building a Strong European Market Expansion Strategy

DGAP-News: SWEUK Consultancy Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

London/ The Asian financial services provider Sweuk Consulting from Singapore is advancing into the European market as an experienced player. Sweuk Consulting has been active in the financial sector since 2006 and has since then advised many banks and corporations, managing an estimated 30 billion US dollars. In recent years, Sweuk has specialized in new issues and has played a key role in achieving the planned IPO issue figures.

The upcoming major IPOs in 2021 represent a huge potential for the IPO expert. Sweuk Consulting is particularly well invested in financial technology such as ANT Financial and Klarna and will accompany the financing rounds.

"The optimal distribution of the shares is what counts" said Managing Director Lundgren at his press conference in London recently. The shares are to be distributed both via classic institutional investors such as banks and financial institutions and via qualified private investors.

The new locations in London and Dublin in Great Britain will be used to manage the operative business in Europe. This will make the portfolio accessible to the market, especially to those European investors who have so far avoided non-European stock market transactions. In addition to stock exchange products, Sweuk Consulting also offers conservative investors classic futures transactions with government guarantees, thus proving its claim to be a global investment house. Sweuk Consulting London Office: 82-90 Paul Street, EC2A 4NE London, UK info@sweukconsulting.com

