 

Pfizer and BioNTech Provide Data from German Phase 1/2 Study Further Characterizing Immune Response Following Immunization with Lead COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate BNT162b2

  • Analysis of 37 participants immunized with BNT162b2 showed a broad immune response with SARS-CoV-2-specific neutralizing antibodies, TH1 type CD4+ T cells, and strong expansion of CD8+ T cells of the early effector memory phenotype
  • All vaccinated participants demonstrated neutralizing antibody as well as T cell responses. T cell responses were directed against multiple regions of the spike protein, including the RBD, suggesting immune recognition of multiple independent epitopes
  • Data confirm previous findings from the U.S. trial demonstrating a good safety profile and robust induction of antibody responses with a longer follow-up period of 85 days
  • Antibodies generated in trial subjects were able to neutralize pseudo-viruses representing 19 diverse SARS-CoV-2 variants, indicating potential for broad protection against viruses with reported mutations

NEW YORK and MAINZ, GERMANY, December 14, 2020Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced additional data on neutralizing antibody and T cell responses from the Phase 1/2 trial with BNT162b2 conducted in Germany. The study results demonstrate that BNT162b2 elicits a combined adaptive humoral and cellular immune response against SARS-CoV-2 and provide insights into the composite nature of BNT162b2-induced T cell immunity. The results were published on the preprint server MedRxiv and are available here. BNT162b2 is an investigational COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech. It has been authorized for emergency use for individuals 16 years of age and older in several countries around the world.

“In parallel to working with regulators around the globe to make our vaccine available, we will continue to share important data from our ongoing studies with the global scientific community and the public in order to advance our collective understanding of the underlying vaccine mechanism of action,” said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech. “While there is a broad consensus that vaccines should induce antibody responses against the virus, experiences from the prior SARS pandemic indicate that CD8+ T cell responses may be of critical importance to achieve long-term protection.”

