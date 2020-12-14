 

Relay Therapeutics Announces a Worldwide License and Collaboration Agreement with Genentech for RLY-1971

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 12:00  |  69   |   |   

Collaboration brings together clinical stage SHP2 and KRAS G12C inhibitors

Relay Therapeutics will receive $75 million upfront and is eligible to receive an additional $25 million in near-term payments and $695 million in additional potential milestones,
plus royalties on global net product sales

Relay Therapeutics to host conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by leveraging unparalleled insights into protein motion, today announced it has entered into a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971, a potent inhibitor of SHP2. Under the collaboration, Genentech will assume development of RLY-1971 with the potential to expand into multiple combination studies including with Genentech’s investigational inhibitor of KRAS G12C, GDC-6036.

“RLY-1971 has the potential to serve as a backbone for combination therapy across numerous solid tumors and therefore represents an encouraging approach for cancer patients,” said Sanjiv Patel, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Relay Therapeutics. “Roche and Genentech’s global footprint and deep expertise in oncology makes them the perfect partner for us to execute the broad development and commercialization of RLY-1971.”

“Genentech has a longstanding commitment to understanding the underlying biology of KRAS, the most commonly mutated oncogene and an important driver of cancer growth,” said James Sabry, M.D., Ph.D., global head of pharma partnering, Roche. “We are excited to partner with Relay Therapeutics, and we believe that the combination of KRAS G12C and SHP2 inhibitors together represents a promising approach that we hope could become a new treatment option for patients with KRAS G12C mutant tumors.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Relay Therapeutics will receive $75 million in an upfront payment and is eligible to receive $25 million in additional near-term payments. Relay Therapeutics also has the right to opt in to a 50/50 U.S. profit/cost share on RLY-1971. If Relay elects to opt in, then Relay will be eligible to receive 50 percent of profits from U.S. sales and up to $410 million in additional ex-U.S. commercialization and sales-based milestone payments, as well as royalties on ex-U.S. net sales. If Relay Therapeutics elects not to opt in, then Relay will be eligible to receive up to $695 million in additional development, commercialization and sales-based milestones, as well as royalties on global net sales, anticipated to be in the low-to-mid-teens. In the event of regulatory approval of both RLY-1971 and GDC-6036 in combination, Relay Therapeutics is eligible to receive additional royalties. Relay Therapeutics retains the right to combine RLY-1971 with its selective FGFR2 and mutant-selective PI3Kα programs.

Seite 1 von 4
Relay Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Relay Therapeutics Announces a Worldwide License and Collaboration Agreement with Genentech for RLY-1971 Collaboration brings together clinical stage SHP2 and KRAS G12C inhibitors Relay Therapeutics will receive $75 million upfront and is eligible to receive an additional $25 million in near-term payments and $695 million in additional potential …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
TCR² Announces RECIST Response in Ovarian Cancer from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of TC-210 in ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Sale of 218,012,500 PetroTal Shares for GBP21.67 Million
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...