 

Virtual DELF2020 concludes to a resounding success drawing 500,000+ views

Cyberport and APRU launch the APRU Esports Fellowship Program

Hong Kong, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HONG KONG, 14 Dec 2020 – Cyberport’s annual Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF) concluded successfully. The event generated over 100 hours of content on its virtual platform, drawing a total of 500,000 views from almost 30 countries or regions. The two-day forum was held in a virtual and interactive format for the first time and brought together more than 60 speakers to share on the topic “New Normal of Digital Entertainment: From Gamification to Esportification”, as well as staging a number of tournaments, start-up showcases and pitching contests to tap into the esports and digital entertainment craze. On the second day of the forum, Cyberport and the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU) held the first Esports MetaGame Conference and announced a number of collaboration initiatives, including the APRU Esports Fellowship Program.

The first Esports MetaGame Conference gathered leading scholars and professionals from North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region to discuss the development of Hong Kong as an emerging digital entertainment and esports hub, as well as assisting students in career planning through collaboration across borders. The conference focused on gaming, policy discussions and next generation learning to discuss two major themes , namely "International Exchange: Emerging Esports Ecosystem", which explored the role the Hong Kong esports industry can play in the regional and global esports ecosystems, and how the government, higher education and the esports industry can promote the vigorous development of the esports ecosystem; as well as "Promoting Equality in Esports and Eliminating Obstacles” which shed light on the disparity in the treatment of women and minority players, and oft-debated lack of female and ethnic minority esports players at the top level, before examining strategic suggestions on the development of the esports ecosystem in hopes of creating a more diverse and inclusive competition culture for esports players around the globe.

Cyberport, via the Cyberport Academy, will also introduce a number of new projects with APRU to provide more opportunities for the youth. Cyberport, APRU and Tecnológico de Monterrey in Mexico have joined in partnership to launch the year-long virtual APRU Esports Fellowship Program which will foster the growth of critical skills for future Esports leaders   by contributing to outcomes for students such as internship and job placement opportunities and activities such as hackathons, pitching competitions and industry networking. The planned curriculum goes beyond the technical training related to esports and focuses on ethical leadership, industry relations, community building, design thinking, entrepreneurship, and cultural awareness. Students will build deep connections across the entire esports industry - publishers, league tournaments, and its technological advancement - for a greater opportunity to develop their esports skillset and career.

