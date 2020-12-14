 

Julie Lassonde to Join Rubicon Organics Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 12:00  |  77   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on developing organic certified and premium cannabis products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Lassonde to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), subject to the receipt of Health Canada’s customary security clearance.

"We are thrilled to add Julie to our Board of Directors. Julie’s significant executive experience guiding early stage growth companies through to maturity is a perfect complement to Rubicon Organics and, on behalf of the Board, we are very keen to be working with her," said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Lassonde has more than 20 years of experience in the banking and mining sectors in senior executive and board roles. Ms. Lassonde is currently on the Board of Directors of RF Capital Group (TSX:RCG formerly GMP Capital Inc.), and chairs the Governance Committee. In addition to her corporate background, Ms. Lassonde has extensive leadership experience on several of Canada’s largest non-profit boards. She is currently on the boards of York University, the National Gallery of Canada Foundation and the Royal Ontario Museum Foundation. At York, she is on the Executive Committee and chairs the External Relations Committee and at the National Gallery she chairs the Investment Committee overseeing the Foundation’s Endowment, and sits on the Executive Committee. Ms. Lassonde has also served on the Board of the Pierre Lassonde Family Foundation, for over 20 years.

Ms. Lassonde holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Queen’s University and a joint Executive MBA from Brown University and IE Business School in Madrid.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer, the Company cultivates, processes and sells organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located in Delta, BC, Canada. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on innovation and the development of brands and cannabis 2.0 products, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply BareTM Organic and its super-premium concentrate brand LAB THEORYTM.

