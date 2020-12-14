Loop Insights Expands Venue Bubble Platform To Launch First “Film Bubble” For Major Motion Picture, In Partnership With Draganfly “Safe Set” Solutions, Production Set For January 2021

The launch of the Film Bubble for MMP1 is the result of a partnership agreement with Draganfly Inc (DFLY:CSE). Draganfly’s Safe Set Solutions for the global film and TV production industry is a ground-based technology that uses symptom pre-screening, elevated body temperature measurement, and social distancing digital display to help ensure that everybody on the set is safe.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the successful launch of its first “Film Bubble” for a major motion picture (“MMP1”) that is scheduled to commence filming in January 2021. The name of the film and the starring actors will remain confidential until the commencement of filming.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated, “The addition of Dragonfly’s Safe Set Solutions to our Venue Bubble Platform creates an instant and powerful Film Bubble solution for an industry that has suffered catastrophic losses in 2020 and can’t afford to stay shut down for a minute longer. We are extremely proud to have jointly delivered a solution to the film industry that will allow them to safely get their crews, actors, and supporting infrastructure back to work and generating prosperity, the ripple effects of which reverberate around the world.”

Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell stated, “Partnering with Loop Insights to combine our respective technologies into Loop’s Venue Bubble solution is a powerful and significant step to help all industries and most immediately Hollywood and the global film industry safely ramp up production. Film industry investors, insurance companies, unions, and guilds are all seeking this type of solution to keep workers safe and protect their investments.”

FILM AND TV STUDIOS SEEK FAST AND RELIABLE TESTING SOLUTIONS TO RESUME SAFE OPERATIONS AND MITIGATE BILLIONS IN LOSSES

Total earnings at the North American box office in 2019 amounted to $USD 11.32 billion according to Statista.com . In January 2020, the U.S. motion picture and sound recording industry employed over 456 thousand people, with several hundred thousand more in Canada, the U.K., and around the world.