 

Delta 9 Partners with Emterra Environmental to Create Sustainable Recycling and Landfill Diversion Program for Canadian Cannabis Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 12:00  |  73   |   |   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), has partnered with one of Canada’s leading recycling companies, Emterra Environmental, and a number of leading Canadian cannabis producers, to create a sustainable recycling program for cannabis packaging and disposable vape pens and a landfill diversion program for vape cartridges, that will help the Canadian cannabis industry transition to a circular economy.

The new program will have two components. The first provides customers with a convenient option for the recycling of cannabis packaging similar to the well-known Blue Box Program. The second focuses on landfill diversion and uses the best technology currently available for the recycling of disposable vape cartridges and vape pens. The program will accept cannabis packaging, disposable vape pens and vape cartridges from every Licensed Producer, regardless of brand.

“At Delta 9 Cannabis we’re committed to reducing our carbon footprint,” said Delta 9 CEO John Arbuthnot. “Our employees have always been committed to producing the highest quality cannabis products for our customers and we are proud to be a leader in setting the same high-quality standard for our recycling program. Some of Canada’s top Licensed Producers are partnering with us on this initiative including Tweed, 7ACRES, High Park, FIGR, and Sundial.”

Customers can bring their empty cannabis containers, packaging, disposable vapes and vape cartridges to any Delta 9 retail location and deposit these materials in boxes labelled FLOWER – Recycling or VAPES – Landfill Diversion. Both boxes will be easily recognizable and will also feature the logos of the partners and pioneers of the program. Customers are encouraged to place their vape cartridges into plastic bags before putting them into the Landfill Diversion box. Vape pens can be placed in the box as is.

“In Canada, we have the tools and the knowledge to make a big change in the cannabis industry when it comes to dealing with packaging and vape products,” said Paulina Leung, VP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Emterra Group. “We are honored to partner with Delta 9 to create a Canadian solution to this growing yet solvable problem.”

Once the FLOWER Recycling Box is filled, it will be picked up and delivered to ReVital Polymers’ plastics recycling facility in Sarnia, Ontario, where post-consumer plastics are processed into engineered resin products as part of the growing Canadian circular economy supply chain. All of the waste in the program will be responsibly processed within Canada. There will be no shipping of waste to developing countries.

Seite 1 von 3
Delta 9 Cannabis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Delta 9 Partners with Emterra Environmental to Create Sustainable Recycling and Landfill Diversion Program for Canadian Cannabis Industry WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), has partnered with one of Canada’s leading recycling companies, Emterra Environmental, and a number of leading …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
TCR² Announces RECIST Response in Ovarian Cancer from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of TC-210 in ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Sale of 218,012,500 PetroTal Shares for GBP21.67 Million
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Micro Cultivation Partner
02.12.20
Delta 9 Announces Upsize to Bought Short Form Prospectus Offering of Equity Units
30.11.20
Delta 9 Announces $4 Million Bought Short Form Prospectus Offering of Equity Units
26.11.20
Delta 9 Develops Proprietary Decontamination Technology to Help Fight COVID-19 Pandemic
25.11.20
Delta 9 Launches Click & Collect and Same Day Delivery Service in Thompson & Brandon, Manitoba
20.11.20
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone Agreement with Ahahswinis Green Investments Micro Cultivation Partner

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.08.20
127
Delta 9 Cannabis mit starkem Wachstum und günstiger Bewertung?