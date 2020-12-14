Delta 9 Partners with Emterra Environmental to Create Sustainable Recycling and Landfill Diversion Program for Canadian Cannabis Industry

The new program will have two components. The first provides customers with a convenient option for the recycling of cannabis packaging similar to the well-known Blue Box Program. The second focuses on landfill diversion and uses the best technology currently available for the recycling of disposable vape cartridges and vape pens. The program will accept cannabis packaging, disposable vape pens and vape cartridges from every Licensed Producer, regardless of brand.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), has partnered with one of Canada’s leading recycling companies, Emterra Environmental, and a number of leading Canadian cannabis producers, to create a sustainable recycling program for cannabis packaging and disposable vape pens and a landfill diversion program for vape cartridges, that will help the Canadian cannabis industry transition to a circular economy .

“At Delta 9 Cannabis we’re committed to reducing our carbon footprint,” said Delta 9 CEO John Arbuthnot. “Our employees have always been committed to producing the highest quality cannabis products for our customers and we are proud to be a leader in setting the same high-quality standard for our recycling program. Some of Canada’s top Licensed Producers are partnering with us on this initiative including Tweed, 7ACRES, High Park, FIGR, and Sundial.”

Customers can bring their empty cannabis containers, packaging, disposable vapes and vape cartridges to any Delta 9 retail location and deposit these materials in boxes labelled FLOWER – Recycling or VAPES – Landfill Diversion. Both boxes will be easily recognizable and will also feature the logos of the partners and pioneers of the program. Customers are encouraged to place their vape cartridges into plastic bags before putting them into the Landfill Diversion box. Vape pens can be placed in the box as is.

“In Canada, we have the tools and the knowledge to make a big change in the cannabis industry when it comes to dealing with packaging and vape products,” said Paulina Leung, VP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Emterra Group. “We are honored to partner with Delta 9 to create a Canadian solution to this growing yet solvable problem.”

Once the FLOWER Recycling Box is filled, it will be picked up and delivered to ReVital Polymers’ plastics recycling facility in Sarnia, Ontario, where post-consumer plastics are processed into engineered resin products as part of the growing Canadian circular economy supply chain. All of the waste in the program will be responsibly processed within Canada. There will be no shipping of waste to developing countries.