 

DGAP-Adhoc Lloyd Fonds AG: considerable increase in earnings expected for financial year 2020 - company lifts forecasts for consolidated profit in the 2nd half of 2020 and forecast for consolidated EBITDA in the 2nd half of 2020 and in the 2020 financial year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.12.2020, 12:42  |  73   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Lloyd Fonds AG: considerable increase in earnings expected for financial year 2020 - company lifts forecasts for consolidated profit in the 2nd half of 2020 and forecast for consolidated EBITDA in the 2nd half of 2020 and in the 2020 financial year

14-Dec-2020 / 12:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Lloyd Fonds AG: considerable increase in earnings expected for financial year 2020 - company lifts forecasts for consolidated profit in the 2nd half of 2020 and forecast for consolidated EBITDA in the 2nd half of 2020 and in the 2020 financial year

- Management Board lifts forecast following positive FONDS performance

- Positive EAT of at least EUR 1.5 million expected for H2 2020

- Positive EBITDA of at least EUR 3.2 million expected for H2 2020

- Positives EBITDA 2020 of at least EUR 1.0 expected

 

Hamburg, 14 December 2020.

Management Board lifts forecast following positive FONDS performance 
Following a very positive development of capital markets in November 2020, which translated into considerable additional performance for all investment funds managed by the Lloyd Fonds group, the Management Board of Lloyd Fonds AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN: DE000A12UP29) expects a substantial contribution to earnings in the 2020 financial year from the active fund management business within the LLOYD FONDS segment. In particular, the Lloyd Fonds - WHC Global Discovery (WHC), a multi-asset fund, achieved a year-to-date performance of around 16 % (in its R-tranche) by 4 December 2020, with the fund price achieving an all-time high. Taking the current market environment and the 11 remaining trading days for the year into account, the Management Board of Lloyd Fonds AG considers it sufficiently probable that the performance of the WHC fund will not deteriorate considerably in average market circumstances by year-end. As a result, the company expects revenues from a performance-related fee generated by the WHC fund of at least EUR 7.5 million for the 2020 financial year. The actual figure could still, however, deviate from this forecast due to potential fluctuations in the fund price in the period leading up to the cut-off date of 30 December 2020 for invoicing the performance-related fee, particularly in light of the ongoing uncertainty in financial markets due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seite 1 von 3
Lloyd Fonds Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Lloyd Fonds AG: considerable increase in earnings expected for financial year 2020 - company lifts forecasts for consolidated profit in the 2nd half of 2020 and forecast for consolidated EBITDA in the 2nd half of 2020 and in the 2020 financial year DGAP-Ad-hoc: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast Lloyd Fonds AG: considerable increase in earnings expected for financial year 2020 - company lifts forecasts for consolidated profit in the 2nd half of 2020 and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO appoints Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer as Acting CFO
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
FinLab AG: FinLab EOS VC invests into AlgoTrader. The Series A capital raise reaches over CHF 5 million ...
DGAP-News: Formycon Reports on Virtual Annual General Meeting 2020
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund have parted company with Lucien Favre - Edin ...
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Nemetschek Brand Spacewell Expands its Portfolio with AI-powered Energy Management ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM acquires IT system house Anders & Rodewyk
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 angehoben aufgrund des stärker als ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:04 Uhr
Lloyd Fonds AG: considerable increase in earnings expected for 2020
13:04 Uhr
Lloyd Fonds AG: Ergebnissprung im Jahr 2020 erwartet
12:42 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Lloyd Fonds AG: Ergebnissprung im Jahr 2020 erwartet - Erhöhung der Prognose für Konzernperiodenergebnis im 2. Halbjahr 2020 sowie Prognose für Konzern-EBITDA im 2. Halbjahr 2020 sowie im Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
12:42 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Lloyd Fonds AG: Ergebnissprung im Jahr 2020 erwartet - Erhöhung der Prognose für Konzernperiodenergebnis im 2. Halbjahr 2020 sowie Prognose für Konzern-EBITDA im 2. Halbjahr 2020 sowie im Geschäftsjahr 2020
26.11.20
Lloyd Fonds: Weitere Beschleunigung

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
331
Lloyd Fonds will 11 Schiffsgesellschaften mittels Kapitalerhöhung in die AG integrieren