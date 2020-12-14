DGAP-Ad-hoc: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast Lloyd Fonds AG: considerable increase in earnings expected for financial year 2020 - company lifts forecasts for consolidated profit in the 2nd half of 2020 and forecast for consolidated EBITDA in the 2nd half of 2020 and in the 2020 financial year 14-Dec-2020 / 12:42 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lloyd Fonds AG: considerable increase in earnings expected for financial year 2020 - company lifts forecasts for consolidated profit in the 2nd half of 2020 and forecast for consolidated EBITDA in the 2nd half of 2020 and in the 2020 financial year

- Management Board lifts forecast following positive FONDS performance

- Positive EAT of at least EUR 1.5 million expected for H2 2020

- Positive EBITDA of at least EUR 3.2 million expected for H2 2020

- Positives EBITDA 2020 of at least EUR 1.0 expected

Hamburg, 14 December 2020.

Following a very positive development of capital markets in November 2020, which translated into considerable additional performance for all investment funds managed by the Lloyd Fonds group, the Management Board of Lloyd Fonds AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN: DE000A12UP29) expects a substantial contribution to earnings in the 2020 financial year from the active fund management business within the LLOYD FONDS segment. In particular, the Lloyd Fonds - WHC Global Discovery (WHC), a multi-asset fund, achieved a year-to-date performance of around 16 % (in its R-tranche) by 4 December 2020, with the fund price achieving an all-time high. Taking the current market environment and the 11 remaining trading days for the year into account, the Management Board of Lloyd Fonds AG considers it sufficiently probable that the performance of the WHC fund will not deteriorate considerably in average market circumstances by year-end. As a result, the company expects revenues from a performance-related fee generated by the WHC fund of at least EUR 7.5 million for the 2020 financial year. The actual figure could still, however, deviate from this forecast due to potential fluctuations in the fund price in the period leading up to the cut-off date of 30 December 2020 for invoicing the performance-related fee, particularly in light of the ongoing uncertainty in financial markets due to the Covid-19 pandemic.