Henry Schein to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

“We are pleased to join the exceptional team at Nasdaq to celebrate this significant milestone in the history of Henry Schein,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “Our Company is committed to engaging with all of our key stakeholders, including customers, supplier partners, shareholders, Team Schein Members, and society, to advance our mutual goal of doing well by doing good. This collective engagement has been, and continues to be, a powerful driver of our long-term success.”

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today will open the Nasdaq Stock Market in commemoration of its 25 th anniversary as a publicly traded company.

In the initial public offering in 1995, Henry Schein raised $72.8 million. Founded in 1932, the Company’s sales by 1995 had reached $616 million, with a market capitalization at that time of $288 million and approximately 3,200 Team Schein Members. In 2019, Henry Schein’s sales from continuing operations reached $10 billion, and today the Company’s market capitalization is approximately $10 billion. Henry Schein now employs more than 19,000 Team Schein Members, who serve more than one million customers through operations or affiliates in 31 countries.

For 19 consecutive years, Henry Schein has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list, and for nine consecutive years, the Company has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute. Most recently, Henry Schein was named to FORTUNE magazine’s “Change the World” list for its role as co-founder and private sector lead of the Pandemic Supply Chain Network. Henry Schein is also a member of the S&P 500 Index.

“Henry Schein has continued to achieve new goals, expand its global reach, and give back to the professions and communities it serves,” Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange said. “We are pleased to welcome the Henry Schein team to the virtual bell-ringing ceremony in celebration of 25 years of success as a public company.”

The market opening ceremony will occur at 9:30 a.m. EST

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

