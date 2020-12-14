 

Henry Schein to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 12:30  |  35   |   |   

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today will open the Nasdaq Stock Market in commemoration of its 25th anniversary as a publicly traded company.

“We are pleased to join the exceptional team at Nasdaq to celebrate this significant milestone in the history of Henry Schein,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “Our Company is committed to engaging with all of our key stakeholders, including customers, supplier partners, shareholders, Team Schein Members, and society, to advance our mutual goal of doing well by doing good. This collective engagement has been, and continues to be, a powerful driver of our long-term success.”

In the initial public offering in 1995, Henry Schein raised $72.8 million. Founded in 1932, the Company’s sales by 1995 had reached $616 million, with a market capitalization at that time of $288 million and approximately 3,200 Team Schein Members. In 2019, Henry Schein’s sales from continuing operations reached $10 billion, and today the Company’s market capitalization is approximately $10 billion. Henry Schein now employs more than 19,000 Team Schein Members, who serve more than one million customers through operations or affiliates in 31 countries.

For 19 consecutive years, Henry Schein has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list, and for nine consecutive years, the Company has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute. Most recently, Henry Schein was named to FORTUNE magazine’s “Change the World” list for its role as co-founder and private sector lead of the Pandemic Supply Chain Network. Henry Schein is also a member of the S&P 500 Index.

“Henry Schein has continued to achieve new goals, expand its global reach, and give back to the professions and communities it serves,” Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange said. “We are pleased to welcome the Henry Schein team to the virtual bell-ringing ceremony in celebration of 25 years of success as a public company.”

The market opening ceremony will occur at 9:30 a.m. EST and can be viewed live at https://www.facebook.com/henryschein. For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates, and videos of ceremonies, please visit http://www.facebook.com/Nasdaq. For news tweets, please visit @nasdaq.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

Henry Schein Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Henry Schein - Weltmarktführer Dentalhandel
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Henry Schein to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today will open the Nasdaq Stock Market in commemoration of its 25th anniversary as a publicly traded company. “We are pleased to join the exceptional team at Nasdaq to celebrate this significant milestone in the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Public Storage Appoints Three New Independent Trustees
Eventbrite Unveils 2020 "Inside Look Report," Comprehensive Study on Human Connection Amidst a ...
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Help Suppress Postoperative Hyperoxia in ...
Arkema Announces the Proposed Divestment of Its PMMA Business to Trinseo
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Henry Schein Announces Virtual Presence at Greater New York Dental Meeting Focused on 3D Imaging, 3D Printing, and CAD/CAM Solutions
17.11.20
Henry Schein Announces Participation in Upcoming Virtual Conferences in December

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
27
Henry Schein - Weltmarktführer Dentalhandel