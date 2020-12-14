Wallbridge Enhances Board of Directors with the Addition of Jeffery Snow

Mr. Snow is a senior mining executive and lawyer with 39 years in the mining industry and extensive experience in corporate governance, business development, joint ventures, human resources, public relations and operations.

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX:WM) ( “Wallbridge” or the “Company” ) today announced the appointment of Mr. Jeffery A. Snow, as a Director of the Corporation.

Mr. Snow recently retired as Senior Vice-President, Business Development and General Counsel of Iamgold Corporation. Immediately prior to joining Iamgold, he was Managing Director of the Mining Group at McMillan LLP with overall responsibility for that firm’s mining practice. He previously held senior positions at Falconbridge Limited, Noranda Inc., and Kerr Addison Mines Ltd.

“I am pleased to welcome Jeff as Wallbridge’s newest Director,” said Chair Alar Soever. “His significant management and operations experience along with his insight as a senior legal advisor to numerous mining industry boards and companies of all sizes further strengthens the skills and experience of Wallbridge’s board.”

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is currently advancing the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Fenelon Gold property, which is located along the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Québec. The Company is currently completing its 100,000-metre exploration drill program in 2020 and has plans for a fully-funded +150,000-metre drill program, as well as the commencement of a 10,000-metre underground development program in 2021.

The recent acquisition of Balmoral Resources has secured for Wallbridge a buffer of several kilometres surrounding its rapidly expanding Fenelon discovery providing room for growth, as well as future mine development flexibility. This acquisition has also significantly expanded Wallbridge's land holdings in Québec along the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend (from 10.5 km2 to over 900.0 km2), improving Wallbridge's potential for further discoveries for over 90-kilometre strike in this under-explored belt.

Wallbridge is also the operator of, and a shareholder in, Lonmin Canada Inc., a privately-held company with a large portfolio of nickel, copper, and platinum-group metals (PGM) projects in Ontario's Sudbury Basin.

