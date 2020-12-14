 

Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation Announce Initial Racial Justice and Education Grant Recipients

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced today three initial grant recipients as part of a $5 million racial justice and education commitment shared earlier this year. This pledge reflects DG’s ongoing mission of Serving Others and its continued focus on diversity and inclusion by providing support to organizations that are working to accelerate racial equity. Recipients include the Equal Justice Initiative, Operation Hope and INROADS.

Internally, the Company continues to elevate its commitment to diversity and inclusion as evidenced by the recent amendment to one of its key operating priorities. Investing in our diverse teams through development, empowerment, and inclusion now more closely aligns with DG’s focus on creating and fostering an inclusive environment where every employee feels valued, respected and supported.

“As one of America’s essential retailers, DG remains committed to elevating our mission of Serving Others, while keeping our core value of respecting the dignity and differences of others evident in all we do,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “We are proud to put our beliefs into action, both internally and externally, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our efforts to advance equity and inclusion through our partnerships with the Equal Justice Initiative, Operation Hope and INROADS.”

Today’s funding includes a multi-year commitment to support the Equal Justice Initiative’s work to address criminal justice reform and challenge racial and economic injustice through education and awareness. The Atlanta-based Operation Hope will receive funds to support its efforts to advance financial dignity and inclusion through financial literacy training and coaching programs. INROADS will receive $1 million to support internship and education programs for ethnically diverse students across the country.

“Operation HOPE is honored to receive this $1 million grant from Dollar General to help support our work around increasing financial literacy, fueling inclusion, and empowering opportunity through our programs for youth and adults,” said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE. “Public-private partnerships like these are the foundation of creating a more equitable future for all Americans and we are proud to be in alignment together.”

