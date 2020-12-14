NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Now Included in EPA N Listing of Products That Kill SARS-CoV-2

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces its proprietary hypochlorous acid solution has received U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval for a kill claim against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This official listing follows the July 2020 announcement that independent, third-party laboratory results demonstrated that NovaBay’s proprietary formulation kills SARS-CoV-2 on hard surfaces.

“The FDA requires that any product containing hypochlorous acid (HOCl) used by patients in healthcare is registered as a medical device and may be marketed as either a prescription (Rx) or over-the-counter (OTC) product following its intended use label guidelines. However, it is the EPA that regulates disinfectants on surfaces and requires formal testing of such products to make any disinfectant claims, even if the ingredients are the same as the FDA-registered product,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay’s CEO. “Obtaining EPA Registration Number 98003-1 for NovaBay Hard Nonporous Surface Pro is a validation that our HOCl solution is effective against the virus and can be used by consumers to safely disinfect commonly used personal items like eyeglasses, facial coverings, and cell phones.”

Hypochlorous acid has been used for more than 100 years by medical professionals for disinfecting medical equipment and dressing wounds. Until recently, all HOCl solutions contained toxic chemicals like sodium hypochlorite, or were very unstable and could not be stored for long periods of time. In 2015, NovaBay revolutionized the HOCl marketplace with a pure and stable formulation, devoid of bleach particles and toxic impurities.

“The special characteristics of NovaBay’s proprietary HOCl, plus state-of-the-art manufacturing in the USA, set it apart from all other hypochlorous acid products,” added Mr. Hall. “We are highly pleased that our years of research and development, independent laboratory testing, and our interaction with the EPA have culminated in NovaBay Hard Nonporous Surface Pro’s recognition for use in combating the spread of the coronavirus.”

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing and developing its non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address the unmet therapeutic needs of the global, topical anti-infective market with its two distinct product categories: the NEUTROX family of products and the AGANOCIDE compounds. The Neutrox family of products includes AVENOVA for the eye care market, CELLERX for the aesthetic dermatology market and NEUTROPHASE for the wound care market. The Aganocide compounds, still under development, have target applications in the dermatology and urology markets.