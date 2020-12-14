 

Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 12:59  |  44   |   |   

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, announced an update following its recent test flight on December 12, 2020. During the test flight, the rocket motor did not fire due to the ignition sequence not completing. Following this event, the pilots conducted a safe landing and return to Spaceport America, New Mexico as planned.

Virgin Galactic is now conducting post-flight analysis and can so far report that the onboard computer which monitors the propulsion system lost connection, triggering a fail-safe scenario that intentionally halted ignition of the rocket motor. This system, like others on the spaceship, is designed such that it defaults to a safe state whenever power or communication with sensors is lost. The pilots in the spaceship, as well as the engineers and pilots in mission control, are well prepared for any off-nominal results, as they plan and rehearse many potential scenarios during pre-flight simulation practice sessions, including a scenario where the rocket motor does not ignite after release from the mothership.

Michael Colglazier, CEO, Virgin Galactic said: “Our flight landed beautifully, with pilots, planes, and spaceship safe, secure, and in excellent shape — the foundation of every successful mission!

The flight did not reach space as we had been planning. After being released from its mothership, the spaceship’s onboard computer that monitors the rocket motor lost connection. As designed, this triggered a fail-safe scenario that intentionally halted ignition of the rocket motor. Following this occurrence, our pilots flew back to Spaceport America and landed gracefully as usual.

When I became CEO, I was briefed on the safety engineering of our Spaceflight System, which is purposely designed to enable our pilots to safely glide back to the Spaceport at any point during the flight profile. Seeing firsthand how our pilots brought Unity in for a picture perfect landing after an off-nominal condition confirmed this approach. I am even more confident that this is the level of safety that consumers will want and will be expecting from us.

As we do with every test flight, we are evaluating all the data, including the root cause assessment of the computer communication loss. We remain focused on the test flight program we have previously announced, beginning with a repeat of this test flight, which included two pilots and NASA payloads. This will be followed by another test flight which will include mission specialists in the cabin. And following that flight, we will have another test flight which will include our founder, Sir Richard Branson. We look forward to sharing information on our next flight window in the near future.”

You can download all press materials including images and B-roll from the Virgin Galactic Press FTP.

B-roll of the test flight on December 12, 2020 is included.

About Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique and transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/

Virgin Galactic Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Virgin Galactic - steigt die Aktie auf 20000 Dollar...?

Diskussion: Virgin Galactic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, announced an update following its recent test flight on December 12, 2020. During the test flight, the rocket motor did not fire due to the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Public Storage Appoints Three New Independent Trustees
Eventbrite Unveils 2020 "Inside Look Report," Comprehensive Study on Human Connection Amidst a ...
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Help Suppress Postoperative Hyperoxia in ...
Arkema Announces the Proposed Divestment of Its PMMA Business to Trinseo
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Dow Jones, Disney, Qualcomm, Tesla, Nio, Lululemon, BioNTech, Airbnb, Palantir, Virgin Galactic - US-Markt
10.12.20
Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, Microstrategy, Facebook, Disney, Trip.com, JD.com, Alibaba, Xpeng, Virgin Galactic - US-Markt
09.12.20
Söllners HotStockReport: "Momentum-Monster Nr. 1" Xiaomi, Plug Power, Tesla, AMD, HelloFresh, Virgin
08.12.20
Virgin, JD.com, Velodyne Lidar, Luminar, Netflix, Bitcoin, Microstrategy, Tesla, Palantir - US-Markt
01.12.20
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight From New Mexico
17.11.20
Amazon, CVS, Walgreens, GoodRx, Sea Limited, Walmart, Virgin Galactic, Tesla, Moderna - US-Markt
16.11.20
Virgin Galactic Adjusts Test Flight Schedule in Response to New State Government COVID-19 Restrictions

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:37 Uhr
253
Virgin Galactic - steigt die Aktie auf 20000 Dollar...?
10.12.20
223
Virgin Galactic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
04.10.20
2
SPACs im Kreuzfeuer der Kritik: Nikola, Virgin Galatic und DraftKings: Wie gefährlich sind Blankosch
28.07.20
55
Virgin Galactic Holdings