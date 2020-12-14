 

Ergomed acquires MedSource, a US-based specialist oncology and rare disease CRO

Ergomed acquires MedSource, a US-based specialist oncology and rare disease CRO

  • Further expansion of Ergomed’s presence in the strategically important US market
  • MedSource’s complementary capabilities in oncology and rare disease build on Ergomed’s internationally recognised specialist expertise
  • Addition of over 20 new clients to the CRO business with over $41 million order book of future contracted revenue
  • MedSource recorded $19.3 million service fee revenue and $1.3 million adjusted EBITDA in 2019
  • Acquisition expected to be immediately accretive and earnings enhancing

Guildford, UK – 14 December 2020: Ergomed plc (LSE: ERGO) ("Ergomed" or the "Company"), a company focused on providing specialised services to the pharmaceutical industry, today announces the acquisition of MS Clinical Services, LLC (“MedSource”), a specialised clinical research organisation (CRO) based in Houston, Texas, USA.

Dr Miroslav Reljanović, Executive Chairman of Ergomed, said: “We are delighted to have delivered on our strategic goals in 2020 with the expansion of our US footprint in both the CRO and PV businesses. The addition of MedSource and its complementary expertise in oncology and rare disease will further establish Ergomed as a specialised services provider in the strategically important US market, building on the successful acquisition and integration of Ashfield Pharmacovigilance (now PrimeVigilance USA) earlier this year. We look forward to developing the potential of this new business to offer truly global clinical research services to our international customer base. We are excited to welcome the MedSource team to Ergomed and are eager to work alongside our new colleagues to leverage our combined expertise in complex therapeutic areas for the benefit of our clients and patients worldwide. Looking ahead to 2021 we expect to see continued momentum across the business as we look to increase our footprint in key geographies, and firmly establish Ergomed as a leading global provider of specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry.”

Eric Lund, founder of MedSource, who will continue in his current role as President of MedSource after the acquisition, said: “I am delighted to be joining the Ergomed Group and continuing my current role. We are confident that this is an important strategic step and natural fit for MedSource, as Ergomed is an exciting, fast-growing global company with a strong reputation in the CRO industry. Our own extensive experience in oncology and rare disease drug development and across product types, clinical trial phases and study designs will complement the services already offered to Ergomed’s international client base. The combined business will be of great benefit to our US clients and employees, providing a seamless service offering into Europe and globally.”

Disclaimer

