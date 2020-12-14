 

Hamilton Lane Named a ‘Best Place to Work’ by Pensions & Investments for Ninth Consecutive Year

BALA CYNWYD, Penn., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) was again named to Pensions & Investments’ “Best Places to Work in Money Management” list for 2020. Hamilton Lane is one of only five companies to have been included on the list for nine consecutive years, since Pensions & Investments first began publishing the rankings in 2012.

CEO Mario Giannini commented: “We are a firm focused on acting with integrity, pursuing excellence in all that we do and promoting equity and inclusion from within. During an incredibly difficult year for all, and despite being physically apart, our employees managed to find inspiration, strength and levity in each other. The collective ability to do that has kept this firm going, and is what is truly unique and special about our culture. It is a distinct honor to once again be part of a very small group of companies to have received this award every year since the program’s inception.”

Additionally, the firm was recognized as a “Best Places to Work in PA” for 2020, making the list for the ninth consecutive year, and was also designated by Private Equity Women Investor Network (“PEWIN”) as International LP of the Year for 2020. This award is given annually to an outstanding institutional limited partner who has demonstrated a commitment to encouraging and supporting female investors in the private equity industry. 

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees, created to identify and recognize the best employers in the money management industry.

About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 29 years, the firm currently employs more than 400 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $547 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $73 billion in discretionary assets and over $474 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2020. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

Media Contact
Kate McGann
kmcgann@hamiltonlane.com
+1 240 888 4078

Investor Contact 
John Oh
joh@hamiltonlane.com
+1 610 617 6026


