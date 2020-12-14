Hamilton Lane Named a ‘Best Place to Work’ by Pensions & Investments for Ninth Consecutive Year

BALA CYNWYD, Penn., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) was again named to Pensions & Investments’ “Best Places to Work in Money Management” list for 2020. Hamilton Lane is one of only five companies to have been included on the list for nine consecutive years, since Pensions & Investments first began publishing the rankings in 2012.



CEO Mario Giannini commented: “We are a firm focused on acting with integrity, pursuing excellence in all that we do and promoting equity and inclusion from within. During an incredibly difficult year for all, and despite being physically apart, our employees managed to find inspiration, strength and levity in each other. The collective ability to do that has kept this firm going, and is what is truly unique and special about our culture. It is a distinct honor to once again be part of a very small group of companies to have received this award every year since the program’s inception.”