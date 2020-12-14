Akoustis Awarded New WiFi 6 RF Filter Design Win From a Third WiFi Customer

– New XBAW Filter Design Win is for MU-MIMO Tri-Band WiFi Bridge Using 5.2/5.6 GHz XBAW Coexistence Solution – – Production Ramp Expected in 2nd Half of CY21 –

Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS ) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it has been awarded a new design win from a third WiFi 6 customer for its 5.2/5.6 GHz XBAW RF coexistence filter solutions.

The WiFi Bridge product uses a multi-user multiple-in-multiple-out (MU-MIMO) configuration requiring several Akoustis filters. The customer expects to enter production in the second half of calendar 2021.

This is the third WiFi 6 design win announced by Akoustis. The Company’s first customer released a consumer tri-band MU-MIMO WiFi 6 router in November, which also incorporates multiple Akoustis filters. Akoustis announced its second WiFi 6 customer earlier in December, which it expects will enter production in the first half of calendar 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, Dave Aichele, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Akoustis, stated, “We have been aggressively building our sales funnel over the past year, and it is encouraging to see our prospective customers award design wins for our industry leading XBAW RF WiFi filters. We believe we are well positioned to become a significant RF BAW filter supplier for both WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E applications.”

Akoustis’ high frequency, high performance XBAW process and filters are experiencing growing interest as the Company has entered production in multiple markets in calendar 2020, including 5G network infrastructure, high-band WiFi and phased-array radar applications.

Akoustis has added 15 filters to its product catalog including a 5.6 GHz WiFi filter , a 5.2 GHz WiFi filter , a 5.5 GHz WiFi-6E filter , a 6.5 GHz WiFi 6E filter , three small cell 5G network infrastructure filters including two Band n77 filters and one Band n79 filter, a 3.8 GHz filter and five S-Band filters for defense phased-array radar applications, a 3.6 GHz filter for the CBRS 5G infrastructure market and a C-Band filter for the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market. The Company is also developing several new filters for the sub-7 GHz bands targeting 5G mobile device, network infrastructure, WiFi CPE and defense markets.