VERU-111, Cytoskeleton Disruptor, Demonstrates Efficacy in Preclinical Models of Human Triple Negative Breast Cancer

VERU-111 is an oral cytoskeleton disruptor that is currently being evaluated in both Phase 1b and Phase 2 clinical trials in men with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. In the prostate cancer clinical trials, VERU-111 has significant antitumor efficacy and is well tolerated without neurotoxicity, neutropenia, or hair loss typically associated with taxane-based chemotherapies. Metastatic triple negative breast cancer is an aggressive form of breast cancer that is present in approximately 15% of all breast cancers. This form of breast cancer does not express estrogen receptor, progesterone receptor, or HER2, and as a consequence, is resistant to endocrine therapies. The first line of treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer usually includes IV taxane chemotherapy like paclitaxel. Almost all women will eventually develop taxane resistance. Over expressing P-glycoprotein, a molecular protein that pumps the cancer drug back out of the cancer cell to avoid cancer cell death, is a common mechanism for taxane resistance in triple negative breast cancer. As VERU-111 does not fit into the P-glycoprotein pump, it cannot be pumped out of the cancer cell. As a consequence, VERU-111 can overcome this mechanism of drug resistance. Triple negative breast cancer is considered to be a highly aggressive form of the disease and typically patients do not have long term responses to therapeutic agents including chemotherapy.

