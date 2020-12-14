 

VERU-111, Cytoskeleton Disruptor, Demonstrates Efficacy in Preclinical Models of Human Triple Negative Breast Cancer

globenewswire
14.12.2020, 13:00  |  51   |   |   

-- Preclinical Data Presented at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium--

-- VERU-111 has Anticancer Activity in Both Paclitaxel Sensitive and Paclitaxel Resistant Triple Negative Breast Cancer Tumors--

--Veru Plans to Meet with FDA and Advance VERU-111 into a Phase 2b Clinical Trial in Women with Paclitaxel Resistant Triple Negative Breast Cancer in 2021--

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate and breast cancer, announces the presentation of preclinical data demonstrating the efficacy of oral VERU-111 in the treatment of human derived animal models of triple negative breast cancer at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

VERU-111 is an oral cytoskeleton disruptor that is currently being evaluated in both Phase 1b and Phase 2 clinical trials in men with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. In the prostate cancer clinical trials, VERU-111 has significant antitumor efficacy and is well tolerated without neurotoxicity, neutropenia, or hair loss typically associated with taxane-based chemotherapies. Metastatic triple negative breast cancer is an aggressive form of breast cancer that is present in approximately 15% of all breast cancers. This form of breast cancer does not express estrogen receptor, progesterone receptor, or HER2, and as a consequence, is resistant to endocrine therapies. The first line of treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer usually includes IV taxane chemotherapy like paclitaxel. Almost all women will eventually develop taxane resistance. Over expressing P-glycoprotein, a molecular protein that pumps the cancer drug back out of the cancer cell to avoid cancer cell death, is a common mechanism for taxane resistance in triple negative breast cancer. As VERU-111 does not fit into the P-glycoprotein pump, it cannot be pumped out of the cancer cell. As a consequence, VERU-111 can overcome this mechanism of drug resistance. Triple negative breast cancer is considered to be a highly aggressive form of the disease and typically patients do not have long term responses to therapeutic agents including chemotherapy.

09.12.20
Veru Expands Oncology Drug Pipeline; Exclusively Licenses Phase 3 Clinical Stage Targeted Therapy for Endocrine Resistant Metastatic Breast Cancer
09.12.20
Veru Reports Record Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Record Full-Year Financial Results
23.11.20
Veru to Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Financial Results, Host Conference Call on December 9th

10.12.20
4
Veru Inc. - Entwicklung neuartiger Medikamente zur Behandlung von Prostatakrebs und Brustkrebs