Cerevel Therapeutics to Host Inaugural Virtual R&D Event

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced it will host the first in a series of virtual R&D events on Thursday, January 28 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. EST. Hosted as a live webcast, Cerevel will lead an in-depth discussion of CVL-865, its Phase 2 GABA positive allosteric modulator (GABA PAM) as well as provide an overview of leading preclinical / early clinical assets. Subsequent R&D events dedicated to additional portfolio programs will be announced at a future time.

CVL-865 is currently being studied in two clinical trials, including the Phase 2 REALIZE trial evaluating the compound as an adjunctive therapy in adults with drug-resistant focal onset seizures, and a Phase 1 proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety in healthy volunteers. Data from the REALIZE trial are expected in the second half of 2022 and data from the Phase 1 trial for acute anxiety are expected in the second half of 2021. This event is intended to provide a detailed look at the science behind the current clinical program, with time for questions.

The live webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Cerevel Therapeutics website here. A replay will be available in the same section of the company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About CVL-865

CVL-865 is a subtype selective positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that targets GABA A receptors containing α2/3/5 subunits. It is structurally differentiated from classical benzodiazepines and minimizes activity at α1-containing receptors, which is believed to help mitigate many of the adverse events associated with benzodiazepines. To date, CVL-865 has been evaluated in 289 patients and healthy volunteers across nine clinical trials, with results showing it to be generally well-tolerated. A Phase 2 single-dose trial demonstrated robust anticonvulsant activity in patients with photosensitive epilepsy (a type of epilepsy in which seizures are triggered by flashing lights), with six of seven patients treated with CVL-865 experiencing complete suppression of intermittent photic stimulation (IPS), a characteristic epileptiform discharge shown on electroencephalograms (EEGs). For more information about the Phase 2 clinical trial, please visit https://realizestudy.com.