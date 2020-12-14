Montero Announces Closing Upsized $2.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Each Unit is composed of one common share (“ Common Share ”) and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (“ Warrant ”). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of CAD$0.25 per Common Share until the date which is twenty four (24) months from the date of issuance. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration provision whereby if the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture exchange (the “ Exchange ”) closes at a minimum of CAD$0.50 per Common Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date which is thirty (30) days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Company to the holders of the Warrants.

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: MON) (“ Montero ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the “ Offering ”) composed of the sale of 16,666,667 units (“ Units ”) at a price of CAD$0.15 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of CAD$2,500,000.

Montero intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes, exploration and drilling in Chile.

Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities. The securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period from the date of closing. Upon completion of the Offering, there will be 38,547,485 Common Shares issued and outstanding. In connection with the Offering, the Company has agreed to pay a commission of $99,270.00, in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. PowerOne Capital Markets Limited acted as a finder in connection with a portion of the Offering.

Related Party Transaction

In connection with the Offering, Jean Des Rivieres has acquired 170,000 Units and Jamie Levy has acquired 400,000 Units. These are “related party transactions” as such term is defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”), requiring the Company, in the absence of exemptions, to obtain a formal valuation for, and minority shareholder approval of, the “related party transactions”. The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements set out in MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by Messrs. Des Rivieres and Levy does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.