--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





personal data:





responsible party:



name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -

Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





reason:



reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with

managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own

account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the

issuer



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





issuer information:



name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





information about deal:



ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 11.12.2020; UTC+01:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro





price volume

19.90 150

19.92 100

19.92 2051

19.92 103

19.94 1296

19.84 83

19.84 1217

19.80 967

19.80 33

19.76 28

19.76 229

19.76 243

19.76 500

19.80 1000

19.72 1000

19.68 345

19.76 145

19.76 42

19.76 182

19.76 54

19.76 1

19.76 42

19.76 44

19.76 145

19.72 107

19.72 25

19.72 40

19.72 102

19.72 81

19.72 375

19.72 86

19.72 100

19.72 84

19.76 72

19.76 89

19.76 30

19.76 81

19.76 228

19.76 84

19.76 184

19.76 11

19.76 2

19.76 2

19.76 1

19.76 100

19.76 1

19.76 115

19.72 40

19.72 270

19.72 690

19.68 111

19.68 525

19.68 364

19.64 52

19.64 72

19.64 300

19.64 576

19.60 356

19.60 18

19.60 48

19.60 1

19.70 200

19.70 177

19.70 200

19.72 36

19.72 464

19.72 200

19.72 1

19.72 299

19.68 6

19.68 494

19.68 185

19.68 315

19.70 220

19.72 150

19.72 105

19.74 31

19.74 103

19.74 105

19.74 94

19.74 1992

19.68 125

19.68 375

19.68 158

19.72 150

19.72 109

19.72 68

19.72 673

19.72 98

19.72 4

19.72 100

19.74 340

19.68 500

19.68 500

19.80 635

19.80 212

19.80 2548

19.80 2202

19.80 403



total volume: 30000

total price: 593011.60

average price: 19.76705333333330





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------











Further inquiry note:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30



Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920

E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43(0)50 390-22000

FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail: investor.relations@vig.com

WWW: www.vig.com

ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes: WBI, VÖNIX,

stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126790/4790246

OTS: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126790/4790246

OTS: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe







