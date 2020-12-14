EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)
personal data:
responsible party:
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own
account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the
issuer
issuer information:
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 11.12.2020; UTC+01:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
19.90 150
19.92 100
19.92 2051
19.92 103
19.94 1296
19.84 83
19.84 1217
19.80 967
19.80 33
19.76 28
19.76 229
19.76 243
19.76 500
19.80 1000
19.72 1000
19.68 345
19.76 145
19.76 42
19.76 182
19.76 54
19.76 1
19.76 42
19.76 44
19.76 145
19.72 107
19.72 25
19.72 40
19.72 102
19.72 81
19.72 375
19.72 86
19.72 100
19.72 84
19.76 72
19.76 89
19.76 30
19.76 81
19.76 228
19.76 84
19.76 184
19.76 11
19.76 2
19.76 2
19.76 1
19.76 100
19.76 1
19.76 115
19.72 40
19.72 270
19.72 690
19.68 111
19.68 525
19.68 364
19.64 52
19.64 72
19.64 300
19.64 576
19.60 356
19.60 18
19.60 48
19.60 1
19.70 200
19.70 177
19.70 200
19.72 36
19.72 464
19.72 200
19.72 1
19.72 299
19.68 6
19.68 494
19.68 185
19.68 315
19.70 220
19.72 150
19.72 105
19.74 31
19.74 103
19.74 105
19.74 94
19.74 1992
19.68 125
19.68 375
19.68 158
19.72 150
19.72 109
19.72 68
19.72 673
19.72 98
19.72 4
19.72 100
19.74 340
19.68 500
19.68 500
19.80 635
19.80 212
19.80 2548
19.80 2202
19.80 403
total volume: 30000
total price: 593011.60
average price: 19.76705333333330
Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30
Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: WBI, VÖNIX, ATX
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
