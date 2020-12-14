NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in FDA-Compliant Military Lab Tests

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivePure Technologies, LLC, announced that its air purifying technology inactivated over 99.9% of highly concentrated airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus in an enclosed setting in just 3 minutes, below detectable levels. Testing of the ActivePure Technology was conducted by one of the world's top biosafety testing facilities, the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), which primarily tests for the U.S. military and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

"These results demonstrate the effectiveness of the technology in a laboratory setting," said Dr. William S. Lawrence, PhD, director of the Aerobiology Services Division at UTMB's Galveston National Laboratory.

ActivePure Technologies foresees widespread use of the technology to reduce the amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus present in the air and on hard surfaces in commercial, residential, and medical settings. ActivePure Technology has been on the retail market as an air purifier for more than 10 years. It is installed as part of HVAC systems or as the core technology inside the company's portable air purification units. ActivePure Technologies currently sells about 500,000 ActivePure units annually across all brands and product lines but is seeing an enormous increase in demand from its distributors due to the pandemic.

"ActivePure Technology enables us to go on the offense against airborne coronavirus with real-time elimination of viral particles so we can reclaim the spaces – the gyms, restaurants, diners, theaters, beauty salons and barber shops – that are near and dear to our hearts," said Joe Urso, Chairman and CEO of ActivePure Technologies, LLC. "Unlike conventional, passive, filtration-based air purifiers, ActivePure works immediately and does not require capture or exposure time. It rapidly and continuously fills a room with virus-neutralizing particles that instantly break viruses down to their component parts, rendering them harmless."

"ActivePure surrounds a person with protective virus-inactivating air," Urso added, "which is especially important in a medical setting. I think of it as a form of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)."

The Cleveland Clinic is conducting a 2-year study with ActivePure units in its operating rooms to see if the technology can reduce surgical site infections. Daniel Sessler, M.D., chair of outcomes research, said, "The Cleveland Clinic continuously adapts practices to ensure we are providing the safest care for our patients."